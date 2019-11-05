ScyllaDB Unveils Highly Anticipated Features for High-Performance NoSQL Database

ScyllaDB Announces Lightweight Transactions, Change Data Capture and Incremental Compaction, Launches DynamoDB-compatible API for Scylla Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYLLA SUMMIT — ScyllaDB sent a clear message today as it kicked off its annual user conference: It’s thinking big. Not content to build the fastest, lowest-latency NoSQL database on the market, ScyllaDB is out to build the best NoSQL database, period.

Fresh off the announcement of its DynamoDB-compatible API, Project Alternator , ScyllaDB announced a slate of new features designed to increase flexibility and lower costs for organizations relying on real-time big data applications. ScyllaDB unveiled new capabilities including Lightweight Transactions, Change Data Capture (CDC) and an Incremental Compaction Strategy that reduces storage costs as much as 40%.

“We’ve long been known for bringing speed and reliability to latency-sensitive big data applications. In fact, we just underscored our leadership in that area by hitting a new record of 1 billion row reads per second: that’s a 1 followed by nine 0’s,” said Dor Laor, CEO and cofounder of ScyllaDB. “But performance is just part of what makes Scylla so powerful. With these latest features, we’re extending Scylla’s benefits to exciting new use cases and opening the door to a wide range of new functionality.”

The full list of new features includes:

Lightweight Transactions (LWT): This highly anticipated feature delivers transaction isolation similar to that of traditional relational databases, bringing Scylla's speed and ease-of-use to a new swath of business-critical use cases. LWT is already committed into Scylla's main source code branch, and the company will soon release a Scylla Open Source version that includes this feature.





Change Data Capture (CDC): The modern application stack is no longer a monolith, and microservices need to constantly push and pull data from their persistence layer. CDC enables Scylla users to stream updates to datasets with external systems, such as analytics or ETL tools. Scylla CDC identifies and exports only new or modified data, instead of a full database scan. Beyond its efficiency, CDC allows organizations to use Scylla tables interchangeably, opening new possibilities for users to consume data. CDC is already committed into Scylla's main source code branch, and the company will soon release a Scylla Open Source version that includes this feature.





Incremental Compaction Strategy (ICS): Reducing storage costs by up to 40%, Incremental Compaction will soon be available with Scylla Enterprise and Scylla Cloud. While compaction reduces disk space usage by removing unused and old data from database files, the operation itself typically suffers from space amplification. ICS lowers costs significantly by improving this operation. It will be available in Scylla Enterprise later this month.





DynamoDB-compatible API for Scylla Cloud: Project Alternator, which presents a cost-effective and fast alternative to Amazon DynamoDB, is now available in beta for Scylla Cloud, the company's powerful database as a service (DBaaS). Applications written for DynamoDB can now run on Scylla Cloud without requiring code changes. This enables DynamoDB users to quickly transition to Scylla Cloud to significantly reduce costs, improve performance and take advantage of Scylla's cloud and hybrid topologies. Available now in beta on Scylla Cloud .

Scylla is a drop-in replacement for Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB. Organizations can seamlessly switch to Scylla, instantly improving performance 3X-10X, gaining the ability to significantly reduce their hardware footprint and benefiting from more consistent and reliable performance.

For more information on Scylla or to try Scylla for yourself, please visit scylladb.com.

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. A drop-in alternative to Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. Comcast, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Grab, MediaMath, AppNexus, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com .

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

415 848 9175

scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing







