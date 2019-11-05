Maxihost Selects NYI for New York City Edge Deployment

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxihost, a Brazilian provider of bare metal-based cloud infrastructure products offering high levels of automation, scalability and control, has selected NYI to launch the company’s New York City edge presence. Maxihost will join a growing roster of international customers at NYI’s 60 Hudson Street facility.



Maxihost began its U.S. operations in Miami and Chicago in February 2019 and is now expanding to New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas. For each location, Maxihost relies on high-performance servers and resilient networks to support the exacting demands of its clients. Maxihost’s gaming clients, for instance, run large-scale multiplayer games that require low-latency networks to avoid disruption that would result in immediate negative impacts to the user experience.

NYI is known for its stellar performance and uptime record as well as its high-touch managed capabilities. The company has a well-established presence in New York City, with facilities at 60 Hudson Street and 100 William Street. NYI will be providing Maxihost with support for their overall infrastructure operations in New York City including network requirements such as access to key Internet exchanges.

"We’re really excited to expand to New York City due to its market size and thrilled to be working with NYI,” says Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. “We started by evaluating only the big names in NYC, but soon found that NYI had everything we needed, and they were much more flexible and more affordable. NYI is also located at 60 Hudson Street, which provides access to most, if not all, carriers. Their team was very kind from the beginning and they were really flexible in supporting our remote hands requests.”

“We’re delighted to welcome a cutting-edge technology company like Maxihost to 60 Hudson Street and look forward to supporting their low-latency edge requirements in New York City,” added Phillip Koblence, Co-Founder and COO of NYI. “Our team is committed to eliminating any logistical hurdles that get in the way of smooth deployment, particularly for international clients, and our skilled engineers are always available to troubleshoot even the most nuanced technical issues.”





ABOUT MAXIHOST

Maxihost is a global provider of on-demand bare metal cloud and network services for businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions. For more information, visit www.maxihost.com or contact sales@maxihost.com.

ABOUT NYI

NYI is a trusted global infrastructure partner to clients across a range of industries. NYI offers flexible hybrid IT solutions across cloud, colocation and containers on bare metal, with SDN-enabled connectivity to the cloud and a full suite of professional and managed services. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners, including the Independent Data Center Alliance.

To learn more, visit www.nyi.net , contact 800.288.7387 or follow NYI on Twitter or LinkedIn .

