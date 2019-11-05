Mission Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network allows customers to seamlessly migrate Microsoft workloads to AWS and continually optimize their performance by leveraging AWS tools

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced it has achieved AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status. The designation recognizes that Mission provides deep expertise helping customers in the design, migration, deployment, and management of Microsoft-based applications on AWS.



Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates Mission as an APN member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on workloads based on Microsoft Productivity Solutions. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud environment.

“Mission is proud to achieve AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status,” said Jonathan LaCour, CTO, Mission. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

Mission takes a strategic and customized approach to the Windows migration and performance optimization requirements of each customer, focusing on the specific AWS tools and technologies that enable organizations to thoroughly achieve their cloud goals. By fully managing environments on AWS, Mission allows customers to reduce the cost and burden of managing Microsoft applications themselves and helps them efficiently build solutions using Windows on AWS services such as Amazon WorkSpaces.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

After Mission successfully migrated its Microsoft workloads to AWS , the CEO of MicroSearch, a digital library services company that specializes in providing video and document search engine services, said: “Mission impressed us with their cloud expertise, so we felt confident they could quickly design, deploy, and support a cloud environment that would work well. More importantly, they demonstrated just how cost-effective the move to AWS could be.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) for businesses using – or migrating to – (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

