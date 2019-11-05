Metaswitch Cloud Native Fusion Core for Private LTE Demonstrated on Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaswitch’s microservices-based high performance Packet Core, which is optimized for extremely efficient robotic supply chain automation systems, was demonstrated as part of Microsoft Azure capabilities for private LTE during Microsoft Ignite .



Metaswitch’s Fusion Core delivers a wide range of connectivity options in 4G and 5G deployments including use of modern Internet of Things (IoT) applications using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) wireless spectrum. Built from the ground up for deployment in agile and elastic cloud-based infrastructures, the solution utilizes COTS server-based resources most optimally – from the core to the edge – to deliver a high degree of scale and operational efficiencies while reducing CAPEX significantly.

Offering a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for private LTE as a Service (LTEaaS) application, Metaswitch Fusion Core is tightly integrated with Microsoft’s networking and edge connectivity solutions for a seamless configuration and provisioning experience. Integration with the leading Ruckus CBRS-based RAN solution and the Attabotics 3D robotic goods-to-person storage, retrieval and real-time order fulfillment system, and use of comprehensive end-to-end usage and telemetry data enables delivery of leading KPI metrics that enterprises can use to enhance services and revenues. The Metaswitch Fusion Core’s highly innovative and programmable User Plane Function (UPF) delivers very high bandwidth capacity in edge deployments while conserving precious space and power requirements.

“Cloud native and IoT applications are shaking the entirety of large and high-growth communications and data processing industries,” said Shriraj Gaglani, EVP of Business and Corporate Development at Metaswitch. “With deep integration of enhanced Fusion Core features with the Azure cloud and edge platforms, the combined Private LTEaaS solution hits a sweet spot in the heart of this megatrend.”

“The Microsoft Azure-based private LTE solution builds on decades of Microsoft enterprise success stories,” said Ross Ortega, Partner PM, Azure Networking. “In collaborating with Metaswitch and Ruckus, we see opportunity to enable IoT applications and take advantage of the security, latency and bitrates provided by private LTE networks for our mutual customers.”

