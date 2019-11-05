Stearns Lending Powers Humanized Customer Experiences with Total Expert

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stearns Lending, LLC , a leading independent mortgage bank in the wholesale, retail and strategic alliance sectors, implemented the Total Expert Marketing Operating System® (MOS) to personalize marketing and engagement efforts, boost loan officer productivity and drive business growth. The Total Expert MOS helps Stearns Lending loan officers and Account Executives leverage valuable customer data, so they can build stronger relationships and improve the customer experience.



Lenders today need to foster meaningful relationships with their customers, so they can continually anticipate their needs based on real-life events. Total Expert’s intelligent automation powers customizable and repeatable marketing and sales functions at scale, so loan officers can engage their customers over time. By establishing themselves as trusted partners in a customers’ financial journey, they can earn their loyalty and gain “customers for life”.

The Total Expert MOS will drive marketing and sales for the entire Stearns Lending enterprise, including Certainty Home Loans, Citywide Home Loans, Stearns Home Loans, Stearns Wholesale and six joint ventures, including BKCO Mortgage, Compass Home Loans, The Gibraltar Group Mortgage, Home Mortgage Alliance, KBHS Home Loans, and Results Mortgage. Within each organization, loan officers can create and coordinate automated, scalable outreach to prospects and customers alike, delivering data-driven messaging across a variety of channels and transforming their experience within the brand.

“We wanted to provide our customer-facing team with the tools to create powerful marketing and communication campaigns, and Total Expert was the obvious choice,” said Jim Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer of Stearns Lending. “Since they’re known across the industry, it’s much easier to encourage adoption – right away, our loan officers and account executives realized how Total Expert will help them be more productive.”

Stearns Lending adds Total Expert to an industry-leading technology stack, which its loan officers can fully access through a best-in-class series of integrations within the MOS. By adopting an enterprise-level system that harnesses their entrepreneurial spirit, Stearns Lending empowers its employees to be more successful and its customers to be more satisfied.

“When they’re continually engaging consumers to build stronger relationships it will accelerate marketing and sales initiatives by delivering value in a more impactful way,” said Joe Welu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Total Expert. “Stearns Lending realizes the importance of cultivating relationships beyond simple transactions, and that’s why we’re thrilled to have them in the Total Expert family.”

About Stearns Lending, LLC

Stearns Lending, LLC is a leading provider of mortgage lending services in Wholesale, Retail, and Strategic Alliances sectors throughout the United States where licenses are held. The company was ranked as the #3 Wholesale Lender nationwide by Inside Mortgage Finance in June of 2018. For more information, visit stearnscorporate.com .

Stearns Lending is an equal housing lender and is licensed to conduct business in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, Stearns Lending is an approved HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) lender; a Single-Family Issuer for Ginnie Mae (Government National Mortgage Association); an approved Seller/Servicer for Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association); and an approved Seller/Servicer for Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation). Stearns Lending is also approved as a VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) lender, a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) lender and is an approved lending institution with FHA (Federal Housing Administration). Stearns Lending, LLC is located at 4 Hutton Centre Drive, 10th Floor, Santa Ana, CA 92707. Company NMLS# 1854.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade Marketing Operating System (MOS) purpose-built for the modern financial services industry. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life. Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services firms who must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

