RedSeal Expands Hybrid Network Modeling Capabilities to Include Google Cloud Platform

Organizations can see access and prioritize vulnerabilities across network environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today RedSeal , the leader in cyber risk modeling for hybrid network environments , added support for Google Cloud Platform to expand customers' continuous network understanding across their entire infrastructure and cyber terrain.



With the addition of Google Cloud Platform, RedSeal consolidates network data from the most prevalent public and private cloud offerings including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, VMware NSX, Cisco ACI, as well as physical networks.

RedSeal is the only solution that automates fundamental cybersecurity activities, including evaluating devices to see if they’re securely configured, making sure there are no unintended access paths to critical data, monitoring network changes, and keeping a network compliant with relevant policies and regulations. Considered a force multiplier for existing security products, RedSeal increases confidence that there are no unintended openings in a network.

“Security teams, CISOs and CIOs struggle to understand their complex and dynamic network environments,” said Kurt Van Etten, chief product officer at RedSeal. “RedSeal gives them the visibility and understanding they need.”

RedSeal’s cyber risk modeling platform brings complex hybrid multi-cloud, software-defined networks and on-premise environments into one, unified model. With the unprecedented visibility RedSeal provides, teams can:

Quickly visualize network risk, including all possible access across and within their entire network – whether intended or not. When a workload in the cloud is compromised, teams can determine if physical or SDN assets are also at risk.

Discover unknown or unmanaged assets.

Ensure the right controls are in place and the network remains in compliance with policies and regulations.

Accelerate investigation of incidents and vulnerabilities and prioritize them based on risk to each network.

Minimize impact of an attack, and keep valuable assets and operations running in the face of cyberattacks.

RedSeal also delivers the Digital Resilience Score, a metric indicating a networks’ ability to respond to and rebound from incidents. The score measures how networks are actually set up, taking into account unmapped areas, how accessible vulnerabilities are – and where a compromised system could reach.

This network understanding is the foundation of network resilience, improving network and security operations, vulnerability management, incident response, risk and compliance, and M&A functions.

About RedSeal

RedSeal’s cyber risk modeling platform is the foundation for enabling enterprises to be resilient to cyber events across public cloud, private cloud and physical network environments. RedSeal helps customers understand their network from the inside out – providing actionable intelligence, situational awareness and a Digital Resilience Score to help enterprises measure and improve their resilience. Government agencies and Global 2000 companies around the world rely on RedSeal to help them validate their overall security posture, accelerate investigation and improve the productivity of their security and network teams. RedSeal is headquartered in San Jose, California. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

