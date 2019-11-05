RAJANT’S POCKET-SIZED AND LIGHTEST DX2 BREADCRUMB® NOW AVAILABLE

MIMO Kinetic Mesh® Single Radio Ideal for Lightweight Autonomous Vehicles, Drones and Small Robots

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has launched its latest BreadCrumb® product, the DX2. The DX2 is Rajant’s smallest and lightest BreadCrumb, forming a mesh network when used in conjunction with its LX5, ME4, and ES1 models, which operate using Rajant’s proprietary InstaMesh® protocol.

Rajant’s one transceiver and two external antenna DX2 is lightweight and has low power consumption depending on transceiver configuration. Encased in magnesium, the DX2 weighs 123g making it ideal for lightweight autonomous vehicles, drones, and small robots. This very low payload, combined with a pocket-size footprint, makes it well suited for varying degrees of autonomy and mobility operations as well as high bandwidth communication and data transmission.

The DX2 has integrated Wi-Fi access point service for compatibility with millions of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) client devices, such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, IP cameras, sensors, and other IP devices. Additionally, a hidden USB connector, to be used for GPS or Tactical Radio over IP (TRoIP), lies behind a rear black rubber plug.

“Technologies continue to get smaller and lighter, while IIoT demands for mobility and autonomy exponentially grow. Rajant’s DX2 addresses this trend without compromise. In compatibility with all other Rajant nodes, the DX2 forms a wireless Kinetic Mesh network that maintains continuous connectivity unlike traditional break-before-make infrastructures,” says Rajant’s Vice President of Systems, Don Gilbreath. “And like all other Rajant BreadCrumbs, the DX2 delivers low-latency, high-throughput, fail-proof connectivity for data, voice, and video applications, including drone swarms.”

The DX2 is available in two models, the DX2-24 with 2.4 GHz and DX2-50 with 5.0 GHz, and is available immediately.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

