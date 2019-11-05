Clairvest Announcement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today announced that it and Clairvest Equity Partners V (collectively “Clairvest”), have completed the sale of Clairvest’s interest in the GTA gaming bundle to the operating partnership and in the GTA West gaming bundles (“GTA Gaming”) to its partners in the investment. Clairvest made its initial investments in GTA Gaming in 2018 and the combined sale proceeds for Clairvest are $51.8 million. Clairvest acknowledges the effort of its operating partner, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and wishes them continued success with the businesses.



About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

Clairvest Contact Information

Maria Shkolnik

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

Fax: (416) 925-5753

marias@clairvest.com



