Ting bringing crazy fast fiber Internet to Solana Beach, CA

Expanding its presence in California, Ting will work with Netly to offer true gigabit Internet in Solana Beach.

/EIN News/ -- SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ting, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) is pleased to announce the next town to get crazy fast fiber Internet. Solana Beach joins Fullerton (announced April 2019) to become the second Ting Town in California and tenth Ting Town in the U.S.



Ting Internet’s mission is to bring better Internet access and exceptional customer experience to cities and towns across the US. Working with public and private infrastructure owners is one of the approaches Ting Internet takes to realize this mission. To that end, Netly (netlyfiber.com) is building the city-wide fiber-optic network in Solana Beach past 7,000 addresses, allowing Ting Internet to focus on lighting the network and offering the very best in customer service.

Residents and businesses can pre-order Ting Internet now at ting.com/solanabeach. Netly anticipates Ting Internet will be able to light the first customers later in 2020.

Ting Internet will offer service on the infrastructure of the future: a gigabit fiber network bringing true fiber to the premises (FttP) of every home and business it serves. In other words, every serviced home or business has its own fiber connection directly to the Internet, enabling lightning-fast, low latency, highly reliable Internet access.

"We're delighted to bring our brand of crazy fast, super reliable Internet to Solana Beach. We’re also looking forward to working with Netly. We continue to see more diversity in the types of partnerships that can help cities and towns get modern Internet infrastructure. More and more entrepreneurs and capital are being attracted to this generational infrastructure opportunity," said Elliot Noss, CEO of Ting Internet parent company, Tucows.

Ting Internet launched in 2015 in Charlottesville, VA and has since brought fiber access to towns and cities in North Carolina, California, Idaho, Maryland and Colorado.

Pre-orders are open for Solana Beach

Solana Beach residents can pre-order Ting crazy fast fiber Internet now at ting.com/solanabeach. Pre-ordering demonstrates local demand and secures the best possible break on start-up costs on Ting gigabit service, including the full cost of installation. A one-time $9 pre-order is returned as a credit on a customer’s first Ting bill.



Network construction is slated to begin in 2020 and will run in neighborhood phases. These construction phases will be visible on the Solana Beach Ting Town page at ting.com/solanabeach when construction commences. This page will be updated regularly as milestones are reached.

Ting Internet offers symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet for residential, small business, and enterprise customers. Home gigabit Internet costs $89 a month. Business gigabit Internet costs $139 a month. Enterprise Internet service levels, installations and pricing vary and can be discussed with our local Enterprise team.

CEO Elliot Noss, VP Networks Adam Eisner, Director, Market Development and Government Affairs Monica Webb, and other members of the Ting team are always available to speak with local and national media. Well, they may not literally always be available but they are often happy to chat.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides crazy fast fiber Internet in select US towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the open Internet. More than that, Ting is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (opensrs.com) and Enom (enom.com) and Ascio (ascio.com) manage over 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Tucows investor contact

Lawrence Chamberlain

416-519-4196

lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com Ting press contact

Ray Weiss

410-303-5019

rweiss@weisspr.com



