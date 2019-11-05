13 New Governments Join the DemandStar Network in October

1,600 New Businesses Join DemandStar

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandStar, the online network connecting local and national suppliers with government procurement officers, beat their own record in October for adding new governments to their network with 13. These new agencies, including cities, counties, schools, hospitals and health districts can now broadcast bids, quotes and RFPs through DemandStar and connect with a greater number of businesses who can offer solutions to their unique needs. DemandStar also welcomes 1,600 new businesses during the month of October.



“Local and state governments are understanding the impact DemandStar can have on their community’s growth,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “They need more businesses, especially minority-owned businesses, to compete for the many opportunities available. The more businesses that compete for government contracts, the greater value governments can provide and at the best use of their resident’s tax dollars. With DemandStar, governments have wider access to businesses and can thus receive competitive bids to award the right business for the job.”

The new local and state governments are:

Colorado:

Kit Carson County

Logan County

Georgia:

City of Powder Springs

City of Chamblee

Florida:

City of Holmes Beach

Clay County District Schools

City of Lake Alfred

Palm Beach State College

Town of Golden Beach

Indian Creek Village

Anastasia Mosquito Control District

Marion County Hospital District

Sebastian Inlet Tax District

Businesses looking to grow are encouraged to join platforms like DemandStar because they provide up-to-date opportunities from government procurement departments.

For government procurement agencies interested in joining DemandStar or businesses looking to bid on government work, visit https://network.demandstar.com/.

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR

DemandStar builds communities by connecting government agencies quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serves as the gateway for partnerships between government agencies and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government agencies and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

Contact: Jamie Andersen

Phone: (949) 502-6200

Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com



