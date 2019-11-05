Virtu Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Selected Highlights

Net loss of $5.2 million, as a result of costs associated with the ITG acquisition and amortization of purchased intangibles; Normalized Adjusted Net Income 1 of $39.6 million

of $39.6 million Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04; Normalized Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.21

of $0.21 Total revenues of $385.4 million; Trading income, net of $220.1 million; Adjusted Net Trading Income 1 of $249.8 million

of $249.8 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $103.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 41.6%

of $103.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 41.6% Quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on December 16, 2019

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2019.

"While the environment in the 3rd quarter continued to be challenging, I am very pleased with our performance globally. Our market making segment saw pockets of elevated volatility in the quarter and we capitalized on these opportunities and otherwise performed in line with our expectations. On the execution services side, we continue to reap the benefits of the ITG acquisition as we integrate and improve the broad spectrum of ITG’s financial services products into our scaled multi asset class global architecture,” said Douglas A. Cifu, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cifu continued, “We believe we are only beginning to implement and discover the multiple ways to serve our clients better through this acquisition. We are ahead of schedule in all aspects of the ITG integration, have raised our overall synergy targets and have repaid $100.0 million of our long term debt since the closing on March 1st.”

Note 1: Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" for more information.

Financial Results

Third Quarter 2019:

Total revenues increased 30.6% to $385.4 million for this quarter, compared to $295.1 million for the same period in 2018. Trading income, net, decreased 6.6% to $220.1 million for this quarter, compared to $235.7 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was a loss of $5.2 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $15.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share for this quarter were $0.04 and $0.04, respectively, compared to earnings per share of $0.08 and $0.08, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Net Trading Income increased 40.4% to $249.8 million for this quarter, compared to $177.9 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.7% to $103.9 million for this quarter, compared to $88.3 million for the same period in 2018. Normalized Adjusted Net Income decreased 5.8% to $39.6 million for this quarter, compared to $42.0 million for the same period in 2018.

Assuming all non-controlling interests had been exchanged for common stock, and the Company’s Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes was subject to corporation taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS was $0.21 for this quarter, compared to $0.22 for the same period in 2018.

Operating Segment Information

The Company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate.

Market Making principally consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets across global equities, options, fixed income, currencies and commodities. As a market maker, the Company commits capital on a principal basis by offering to buy securities from, or sell securities to, broker dealers, banks and institutions.

Execution Services comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in global equities, options, futures and fixed income on behalf of institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Company also provides proprietary technology and infrastructure, workflow technology, and trading analytic services to select third parties. Legacy ITG’s operations are included within the Execution Services segment.

Corporate contains the Company's investments, principally in strategic trading-related opportunities, and maintains corporate overhead expenses.

The following tables show the trading income, net, total revenues and Adjusted Net Trading Income by segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Total revenues by segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 219,535 $ 613 $ — $ 220,148 Commissions, net and technology services 7,252 132,375 — 139,627 Interest and dividends income 22,617 735 — 23,352 Other, net 1,393 646 198 2,237 Total Revenues $ 250,797 $ 134,369 $ 198 $ 385,364





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 235,564 $ 135 $ — $ 235,699 Commissions, net and technology services 6,587 33,665 — 40,252 Interest and dividends income 21,320 110 21 21,451 Other, net 899 296 (3,474 ) (2,279 ) Total Revenues $ 264,370 $ 34,206 $ (3,453 ) $ 295,123





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 680,224 $ 3,387 $ — $ 683,611 Commissions, net and technology services 17,213 342,681 — 359,894 Interest and dividends income 64,404 12,241 — 76,645 Other, net 3,181 1,602 1,879 6,662 Total Revenues $ 765,022 $ 359,911 $ 1,879 $ 1,126,812





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 899,902 $ 552 $ — $ 900,454 Commissions, net and technology services 21,886 118,775 — 140,661 Interest and dividends income 60,681 600 56 61,337 Other, net 2,132 338,832 (5,113 ) 335,851 Total Revenues $ 984,601 $ 458,759 $ (5,057 ) $ 1,438,303





Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by operating segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 219,535 $ 613 $ — $ 220,148 Commissions, net and technology services 7,252 132,375 — 139,627 Interest and dividends income 22,617 735 — 23,352 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (49,009 ) (25,306 ) — (74,315 ) Payments for order flow (24,454 ) (20 ) — (24,474 ) Interest and dividends expense (34,222 ) (324 ) — (34,546 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 141,719 $ 108,073 $ — $ 249,792





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 235,564 $ 135 $ — $ 235,699 Commissions, net and technology services 6,587 33,665 — 40,252 Interest and dividends income 21,320 110 21 21,451 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (54,305 ) (14,333 ) — (68,638 ) Payments for order flow (18,261 ) (22 ) — (18,283 ) Interest and dividends expense (32,048 ) (518 ) — (32,566 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 158,857 $ 19,037 $ 21 $ 177,915





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 680,224 $ 3,387 $ — $ 683,611 Commissions, net and technology services 17,213 342,681 — 359,894 Interest and dividends income 64,404 12,241 — 76,645 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (132,049 ) (82,170 ) — (214,219 ) Payments for order flow (71,611 ) (60 ) — (71,671 ) Interest and dividends expense (104,877 ) (11,862 ) — (116,739 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 453,304 $ 264,217 $ — $ 717,521





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Market

Making Execution

Services Corporate Total Trading income, net $ 899,902 $ 552 $ — $ 900,454 Commissions, net and technology services 21,886 118,775 — 140,661 Interest and dividends income 60,681 600 56 61,337 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (183,171 ) (46,608 ) — (229,779 ) Payments for order flow (50,284 ) (97 ) — (50,381 ) Interest and dividends expense (100,002 ) (1,197 ) — (101,199 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 649,012 $ 72,025 $ 56 $ 721,093





Reconciliation of trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income by category – Market Making segment

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Global

Equities Global FICC,

Options and Other Unallocated Total Market

Making Trading income, net $ 166,031 $ 52,126 $ 1,378 $ 219,535 Commissions, net and technology services 7,252 — — 7,252 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (37,449 ) (10,024 ) (1,536 ) (49,009 ) Payments for order flow (24,454 ) — — (24,454 ) Interest and dividends, net (8,889 ) (2,754 ) 38 (11,605 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 102,491 $ 39,348 $ (120 ) $ 141,719





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Global

Equities Global FICC,

Options and Other Unallocated Total Market

Making Trading income, net $ 180,800 $ 58,134 $ (3,370 ) $ 235,564 Commissions, net and technology services 6,469 118 — 6,587 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (39,143 ) (14,905 ) (257 ) (54,305 ) Payments for order flow (18,261 ) — — (18,261 ) Interest and dividends, net (7,830 ) (2,517 ) (381 ) (10,728 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 122,035 $ 40,830 $ (4,008 ) $ 158,857





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Global

Equities Global FICC,

Options and Other Unallocated Total Market

Making Trading income, net $ 537,708 $ 143,042 $ (526 ) $ 680,224 Commissions, net and technology services 17,241 (28 ) — 17,213 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (101,883 ) (30,736 ) 570 (132,049 ) Payments for order flow (71,611 ) — — (71,611 ) Interest and dividends, net (31,816 ) (8,497 ) (160 ) (40,473 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 349,639 $ 103,781 $ (116 ) $ 453,304





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Global

Equities Global FICC,

Options and Other Unallocated Total Market

Making Trading income, net $ 704,086 $ 195,959 $ (143 ) $ 899,902 Commissions, net and technology services 21,700 186 — 21,886 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (136,864 ) (43,755 ) (2,552 ) (183,171 ) Payments for order flow (50,284 ) — — (50,284 ) Interest and dividends, net (28,147 ) (9,014 ) (2,160 ) (39,321 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 510,491 $ 143,376 $ (4,855 ) $ 649,012





The following tables show our Adjusted Net Trading Income and average daily Adjusted Net Trading Income by category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

(In thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Net Trading Income by Category: 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Market Making: Global Equities $ 102,491 $ 122,035 (16.0 )% $ 349,639 $ 510,491 (31.5 )% Global FICC, Options and Other 39,348 40,830 (3.6 )% 103,781 143,376 (27.6 )% Unallocated (1) (120 ) (4,008 ) NM (116 ) (4,855 ) NM Total Market Making $ 141,719 $ 158,857 (10.8 )% $ 453,304 $ 649,012 (30.2 )% Execution Services 108,073 19,037 467.7 % 264,217 72,025 266.8 % Corporate — 21 NM — 56 NM Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 249,792 $ 177,915 40.4 % $ 717,521 $ 721,093 (0.5 )%





Average Daily Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Net Trading Income by Category: 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Market Making: Global Equities $ 1,601 $ 1,937 (17.3 )% $ 1,850 $ 2,715 (31.9 )% Global FICC, Options and Other 615 648 (5.1 )% 549 763 (28.0 )% Unallocated (1) (2 ) (64 ) NM (1 ) (26 ) NM Total Market Making $ 2,214 $ 2,521 (12.2 )% $ 2,398 $ 3,452 (30.5 )% Execution Services 1,689 303 457.3 % 1,398 383 265.0 % Corporate — — NM — — NM Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 3,903 $ 2,824 38.2 % $ 3,796 $ 3,835 (1.0 )%

(1) Under our methodology for recording ‘Trading Income, Net’ in our condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, we recognize revenues based on the exit price of assets in accordance with applicable U.S. GAAP rules, and when we calculate Adjusted Net Trading Income for corresponding reporting periods, we start with trading income, net. By contrast, when we calculate Adjusted Net Trading Income by category, we recognize revenues on a daily basis, and as a result prices used in recognizing revenues may differ. Because we provide liquidity on a global basis, across asset classes and time zones, the timing of any particular Adjusted Net Trading Income calculation can defer or accelerate the amount in a particular asset class from one day to another, and, at the end of a reporting period, from one reporting period to another. The purpose of the Unallocated category is to ensure that Adjusted Net Trading Income by category sums to total Adjusted Net Trading Income, which can be reconciled to Trading Income, Net, calculated in accordance with GAAP. We do not allocate any resulting differences based on the timing of revenue recognition.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2019, Virtu had $394.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1,982.4 million.

Share Repurchase Program

The Virtu Financial, Inc. Board of Directors approved the share repurchase program for $50 million Class A common stock and common units of Virtu Financial LLC in February 2018 and subsequently expanded the program to $100 million in July 2018. Since the inception of the program, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.56 million shares and units for approximately $65.9 million. At September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $34.1 million remaining capacity for future purchases of common stock and common units under the plan. The share repurchase program expired on September 30, 2019. At the time of expiration, the Company had approximately $34.1 million remaining capacity for future repurchases of common stock and common units under the plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), we use the following non-U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”) measures of financial performance:

"Adjusted Net Trading Income", which is the amount of revenue we generate from our market making activities, or trading income, net, plus commissions, net and technology services, plus interest and dividends income and expense, net, less direct costs associated with those revenues, including brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net and payments for order flow. Management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Although we use Adjusted Net Trading Income as a financial measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of Adjusted Net Trading Income is limited because it does not include certain material costs that are necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by revenues or expenses that are not directly associated with our market making activities.

"EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by adjusting Net Income to exclude financing interest expense on our long-term borrowings, debt issue cost related to debt refinancing, depreciation and amortization, amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software, and income tax expense, and "Adjusted EBITDA", which measures our operating performance by further adjusting EBITDA to exclude severance, reserves for legal matters, transaction advisory fees and expenses, termination of office leases, acquisition related retention bonuses, trading related settlement income, gain on sale of business, connectivity early termination, other, net, write-down of assets, share based compensation, charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan, and charges related to share based compensation at IPO, and “Adjusted EBITDA Margin”, which compares Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Net Trading Income.

“Normalized Adjusted Net Income”, “Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes”, “Normalized provision for income taxes”, and “Normalized Adjusted EPS”, which we calculate by adjusting Net Income to exclude certain items and other non-cash items, assuming that all vested and unvested Virtu Financial LLC units have been exchanged for Class A Common Stock, and applying an effective tax rate, which was between approximately 23% and 24%.

“Adjusted Operating Expenses”, which we calculate by adjusting total operating expenses to exclude severance, share based compensation, reserves for legal matters, termination of office leases, connectivity early termination and write-down of assets.

Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses are non-GAAP financial measures used by management in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. Additional information provided regarding the breakdown of Total Adjusted Net Trading Income by category is also a non-GAAP financial measure but is not used by the Company in evaluating operating performance and in making strategic decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures or similar non-GAAP measures are used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess our operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses provide indicators of general economic performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Furthermore, our credit agreement contains covenants and other tests based on metrics similar to Adjusted EBITDA. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses differently, and as a result our measures of Adjusted Net Trading Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business.



Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted Net Income should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, Net Income in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Expenses should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Adjusted Net Trading Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income, Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted EPS and our EBITDA-based measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and our EBITDA-based measures do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements;

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and

they do not reflect limitations on our costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted Net Income are not intended as alternatives to Net Income as indicators of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Adjusted Net Income along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. These U.S. GAAP measurements include Net Income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. See below a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Trading income, net $ 220,148 $ 235,699 $ 683,611 $ 900,454 Interest and dividends income 23,352 21,451 76,645 61,337 Commissions, net and technology services 139,627 40,252 359,894 140,661 Other, net 2,237 (2,279 ) 6,662 335,851 Total revenues 385,364 295,123 1,126,812 1,438,303 Operating Expenses: Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net 74,315 68,638 214,219 229,779 Payments for order flow 24,474 18,283 71,671 50,381 Communication and data processing 59,767 39,516 156,004 137,793 Employee compensation and payroll taxes 90,595 44,827 282,135 150,723 Interest and dividends expense 34,546 32,566 116,739 101,199 Operations and administrative 28,357 17,254 85,232 53,671 Depreciation and amortization 17,598 16,012 48,859 47,558 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 18,908 6,367 50,436 20,042 Termination of office leases 1,278 1,440 66,490 23,300 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing 3,347 7,894 11,727 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 7,163 (261 ) 24,074 8,985 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO — — 24 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 34,191 17,709 91,669 55,536 Total operating expenses 391,192 265,698 1,215,422 890,718 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (5,828 ) 29,425 (88,610 ) 547,585 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (644 ) 13,815 (14,322 ) 75,330 Net income (loss) $ (5,184 ) $ 15,610 $ (74,288 ) $ 472,255 Noncontrolling interest 872 (6,998 ) 33,412 (263,682 ) Net income (loss) available for common stockholders $ (4,312 ) $ 8,612 $ (40,876 ) $ 208,573 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.38 ) $ 2.07 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.38 ) $ 2.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 117,548,769 106,692,034 112,602,934 99,038,084 Diluted 117,548,769 107,128,206 112,602,934 100,468,860 Comprehensive income: Net income (loss) $ (5,184 ) $ 15,610 $ (74,288 ) $ 472,255 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign exchange translation adjustment, net of taxes (7,197 ) (666 ) (10,057 ) (3,713 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (12,381 ) $ 14,944 $ (84,345 ) $ 468,542 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,598 (6,708 ) 37,221 (262,239 ) Comprehensive income (loss) available for common stockholders $ (8,783 ) $ 8,236 $ (47,124 ) $ 206,303

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Adjusted Net Trading Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and selected Operating Margins.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Trading income, net to Adjusted Net Trading Income Trading income, net $ 220,148 $ 235,699 $ 683,611 $ 900,454 Commissions, net and technology services 139,627 40,252 359,894 140,661 Interest and dividends income 23,352 21,451 76,645 61,337 Brokerage, exchange and clearance fees, net (74,315 ) (68,638 ) (214,219 ) (229,779 ) Payments for order flow (24,474 ) (18,283 ) (71,671 ) (50,381 ) Interest and dividends expense (34,546 ) (32,566 ) (116,739 ) (101,199 ) Adjusted Net Trading Income $ 249,792 $ 177,915 $ 717,521 $ 721,093 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) (5,184 ) 15,610 (74,288 ) 472,255 Financing interest expense on long-term borrowings 34,191 17,709 91,669 55,536 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing — 3,347 7,894 11,727 Depreciation and amortization 17,598 16,012 48,859 47,558 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 18,908 6,367 50,436 20,042 Provision for income taxes (644 ) 13,815 (14,322 ) 75,330 EBITDA $ 64,869 $ 72,860 $ 110,248 $ 682,448 Severance 13,403 1,291 74,627 7,625 Reserve for legal matter — 1,620 — 2,020 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 7,163 (261 ) 24,074 8,985 Termination of office leases 1,278 1,440 66,490 23,300 Connectivity early termination — — — 7,062 Gain on sale of business — 2,339 — (335,210 ) Other, net 787 (60 ) 2,278 (641 ) Write-down of assets — 542 — 3,239 Share based compensation 16,374 7,091 39,564 20,213 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan — 1,425 — 4,356 Charges related to share based compensation awards at IPO — — — 24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,874 $ 88,287 $ 317,281 $ 423,421 Selected Operating Margins Net Income Margin (1) (2.1 )% 8.8 % (10.4 )% 65.5 % EBITDA Margin (2) 26.0 % 41.0 % 15.4 % 94.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3) 41.6 % 49.6 % 44.2 % 58.7 % 1 Calculated by dividing net income by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 2 Calculated by dividing EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income. 3 Calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Trading Income.

Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Data (Unaudited)

(Continued)

The following tables reconcile Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income to arrive at Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes, Normalized provision for income taxes, Normalized Adjusted Net Income and Normalized Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to Normalized Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) $ (5,184 ) $ 15,610 $ (74,288 ) $ 472,255 Provision (benefit) for (from) income taxes (644 ) 13,815 (14,322 ) 75,330 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest $ (5,828 ) $ 29,425 $ (88,610 ) $ 547,585 Amortization of purchased intangibles and acquired capitalized software 18,908 6,367 50,436 20,042 Debt issue cost related to debt refinancing — 3,347 7,894 11,727 Severance 13,403 1,291 74,627 7,625 Reserve for legal matter — 1,620 — 2,020 Transaction advisory fees and expenses 7,163 (261 ) 24,074 8,985 Termination of office leases 1,278 1,440 66,490 23,300 Connectivity early termination — — — 7,062 Write-down of assets — 542 — 3,239 Gain on sale of business — 2,339 — (335,210 ) Other, net 787 (60 ) 2,278 (641 ) Share based compensation 16,374 7,091 39,564 20,213 Charges related to share based compensation at IPO, Amended and Restated 2015 Management Incentive Plan — 1,425 — 4,356 Charges related to share based compensation awards at IPO — — — 24 Normalized Adjusted Net Income before income taxes $ 52,085 $ 54,566 $ 176,753 $ 320,327 Normalized provision for income taxes (1) 12,500 12,550 42,421 73,675 Normalized Adjusted Net Income $ 39,585 $ 42,016 $ 134,332 $ 246,652 Weighted Average Adjusted shares outstanding (2) 192,618,019 191,989,323 192,959,477 190,886,342 Normalized Adjusted EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.70 $ 1.29 (1) Reflects U.S. federal, state, and local income tax rate applicable to corporations of approximately 24% for 2019 and 23% for 2018. (2) Assumes that (1) holders of all vested and unvested Virtu Financial LLC Units (together with corresponding shares of Class C common stock), have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, and (2) holders of all Virtu Financial LLC Units (together with corresponding shares of Class D common stock), have exercised their right to exchange such Virtu Financial LLC Units for shares of Class B common stock on a one-for-one basis, and subsequently exercised their right to convert the shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis.





Virtu Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 372,710 $ 729,547 Cash and securities segregated under regulations and other 22,109 6,500 Securities borrowed 1,578,941 1,399,684 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 18,805 15,475 Receivables from broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,563,731 1,101,449 Receivables from customers 267,108 — Trading assets, at fair value 2,674,836 2,639,921 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net 117,236 113,322 Operating lease right-of-use assets 305,116 — Goodwill 1,195,477 836,583 Intangibles (net of accumulated amortization) 513,153 83,989 Deferred taxes 247,612 200,359 Other assets 309,911 254,149 Total assets 9,186,745 7,380,978 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings, net 94,888 15,128 Securities loaned 1,093,321 1,130,039 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 281,783 281,861 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 1,024,549 567,441 Payables to customers 118,259 — Trading liabilities, at fair value 2,248,932 2,475,395 Tax receivable agreement obligations 256,700 214,403 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities 395,987 294,975 Deferred tax liabilities 65,861 — Operating lease liabilities 375,390 — Long-term borrowings, net 1,934,358 907,037 Total liabilities 7,890,028 5,886,279 Total equity 1,296,717 1,494,699 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,186,745 $ 7,380,978 As of September 30, 2019 Ownership of Virtu Financial LLC Interests: Interests % Virtu Financial, Inc. - Class A Common Stock and Restricted Stock Units 119,760,556 62.1 % Non-controlling Interests (Virtu Financial LLC) 72,996,265 37.9 % Total Virtu Financial LLC Interests 192,756,821 100.0 %





About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Virtu Financial, Inc.’s (“Virtu’s”, the “Company’s” or “our”) business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, and if the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, some or all of which are not predictable or within Virtu’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: fluctuations in trading volume and volatilities in the markets in which we operate; the ability of our trading counterparties and various clearing houses to perform their obligations to us; the performance and reliability of our customized trading platform; the risk of material trading losses from our market making activities; swings in valuations in securities or other instruments in which we hold positions; increasing competition and consolidation in our industry; the effect of the acquisition of Investment Technology Group, Inc. (“ITG”) on existing business relationships, operating results, and ongoing business operations generally; the significant costs and significant indebtedness that we have incurred and expect to incur in connection with the acquisition of ITG; the risk that we may encounter significant difficulties or delays in integrating the two businesses and the anticipated benefits, cost savings and synergies or capital release may not be achieved; the assumption of potential liabilities relating to ITG's business; the risk that cash flow from our operations and other available sources of liquidity will not be sufficient to fund our various ongoing obligations, including operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service and dividend payments; regulatory and legal uncertainties and potential changes associated with our industry, particularly in light of increased attention from media, regulators and lawmakers to market structure and related issues; potential adverse results from legal or regulatory proceedings; our ability to remain technologically competitive and to ensure that the technology we utilize is not vulnerable to security risks, hacking and cyber-attacks; risks associated with third party software and technology infrastructure. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Virtu’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to Virtu’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Andrew Smith

Virtu Financial, Inc.

(212) 418-0195

investor_relations@virtu.com

Media Relations

media@virtu.com



