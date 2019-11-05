PUNE, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Supply Chain Planning Software Market 2019–2024 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts”.

Supply Chain Planning Software Market 2019

Description: -

Supply chain planning is a subset of supply chain management. Supply Chain Planning Software helps to balance the supply and demand of any particular entity. The software successfully predicts future requirements and works for fulfillment. Supply chain planning covers a wide range of applications, such as scheduling of production, manufacturing, modeling, and sustainability. Planning software helps to eradicate human efforts and errors. It ensures efficient management; as a result, the product becomes cost-efficient.

Key Players

SAP

Oracle

JDA Software

Infor Global Solutions

Manhattan Associates

Epicor

Descartes Systems Group

HighJump

Basware

Coupa

IBM

PTC

Dassault Systemes

BluJay

Jaggaer

Kinaxis

These days, Supply Chain Planning Software is becoming feature-packed due to the intense competition in the market. The software sends real-time alerts for all shipping activities. This feature is beneficial for large-scale industries, where multiple cargos delivered simultaneously. The software connects with the smartphone to send updates and information on a regular interval of time.

Demand forecasting is an essential part of this tool. The tool helps to figure out the possible demand in the long term. As a result, the risk for the company falls significantly. The software also provides a timely report about the status of the business and recommendations. The Supply Chain Planning Software market is anticipated to show a healthy compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global Supply Chain Planning Software market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into web-based and cloud-based.

By application, the industry is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Among the two, large enterprises contribute higher revenues. SMEs are gradually adopting the new technology. Cost reduction is working as a factor against the extensive adaptation of the technology.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of the global Supply Chain Planning Software Market includes regions like the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Some of the focused countries in the report are Germany, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Russia, the UK, the USA, Italy, Poland, India, Mexico, China, France, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Colombia, and Vietnam.

The North American region is leading the market in terms of market share owing to the presence of the major market players and superior technology.

The Europian region is performing well in the market. The Indo Pacific region is expected to show the most significant compound annual growth rate during the forecast period due to the large IT infrastructure and considerable adaptation among various institutions.

Current Happenings from the Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market

CocaCola is planning to upgrade its supply chain for better efficiency. A Senior Vice President of the company, Brett Frankenberg, revealed that the company is planning to update its supply chain, which enables real-time visibility. Real-time visibility helps to resolve small issues before it becomes big. The firm is doing good, despite having an inadequate supply chain management system. Currently, 98% of retailers have required stock, according to a report.

