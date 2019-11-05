Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market

Nurse Call Systems are an effective way to communicate in healthcare facilities. The system helps to communicate between patients and clinicians; as a result, the quality of care increases significantly in the centers. Due to rapid digitalization, now inter-team and intra-team communication are possible, and this makes an integral part of the hospital communication system. The system is essential when a patient transfers from one department to another department.

In some instances, the patient does not require a nurse to attend him every time. By using the verbal communication system, the patient can communicate the nurse when it is necessary. As a result, the nurse will get some free time, and that will help her to maintain the stress. The nurse can also be effectively used due to the system.

The system is not as cost-effective as required to be. The method involves hardware, software, and training for employees; as a result, the cost is significantly higher. Increase investment in research and development can reduce the value of the system.

According to a report, the global Nurse Call Systems is currently standing at 1.6 billion USD in 2019. The experts are predicting that the industry will show a phenomenal Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% up to 2024. As a result, the total market share will rise to 2.5 billion USD by 2024.

Market Segmentation of Global Nurse Call Systems

The global Nurse Call Systems market is segmented according to types, applications, and regions.

By type, the industry can be divided into Nurse Call Intercoms, Nurse Call Integrated Communication Systems, Nurse Call Buttons, and Nurse Call Mobile Systems.

By application, the market is classified into OPD Clinics, Ambulatory Services, Assisted Living Centers, and Hospitals.

The hospital segment was leading the market share and expected to lead by 2024.

Geographical Segmentation of Global Nurse Call Systems

The geographical segmentation of the Nurse Call Systems market includes several areas. Some of them are North America, Mexico, the US, Canada, Europe, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the UK, Rest of Europe, the Indo Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of the World.

North America and the Europian market are leading the industry in terms of market share owing to the presence of prominent industry players in the region and many stable and matured economies. The Indo Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate in the next five years due to various government initiatives, rising population, and rapid digitalization.

Recent Happenings from Global Nurse Call Systems

In McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Award 2019, Caretel Inns got the gold medal for its smart nurse call light system. The organization grabbed the gold medal second time in a row. The system features some innovative technology built-in. It allows the resident to speak to a box about the needs. It eliminates a long cord or receiver to deliver the message. The smart assistant in the box connected to room lights, meal facility, and many other features as well. One can ask a question or set the alarm with the help of a built-in assistant.

