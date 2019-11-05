Rose Extracts Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The rose plant is widely popular around the globe for its appearance, scent and practical usage. This flowering plant is cultivated across the world and is definitely one of the most sought-after flowers for a variety of purposes. A larger number of the rose plant varieties are cultivated in Asia. Rose extract is a popular element derived from the rose plant.

Rose extract is a compound that is derived from the petals, fruits, seeds and leaves of the rose plant. Rose extract market is commercially significant as is used in a wide range of industries. The compounds are also medically and therapeutically significant due to its sweet aromatic properties. Interestingly, the rose plant has been used in a variety of traditional practices since time immemorial. While the whole plant in itself gained popularity for its uses, the rose extract industry is now taking over, due to the increased demand for the derived properties of the plant.

Rose extracts, particularly rose oil, is used generously for its bactericidal and anti-depressant properties. As an herb-based treatment, rose extract has gained popularity in more commercial markets. Rose extract is also known to be an excellent aide in the cure of osteoarthritis, a condition that is prevalent amongst the elderly population.

Rose petals are also known to carry a significant amount of vitamin C, which is known to be in high demand in the food, beauty, and wellness industries.

Segmentation:

The rose plant in itself is widely popular for ornamental purposes. When reduced to a concentrate, it can be segmented as rose oil and rose extract. Rose oil is primarily used in aromatherapy due to the healing properties provided by the sweet scent of the flower. Rose oil is also used as an ingredient in personal care and food industries. Rose extract, on the other hand, can be used across a variety of industries, particularly for its medicinal and therapeutic values. By form, the rose extract can be segmented into liquid and powder form. Rose extract market primarily do business with these.

Based on application, the rose extract can be used in preparation of rose-flavoured beverages, bakery products, jams, jellies, syrups, soup, supplements, as well as essential oils. As of now, the essential oil and supplement segments are seeing a hike in demand due to their increasing popularity in a variety of treatments. The beverage segment is also seeing growth due to the increased demand of rose-flavoured herbal teas.

Regional Overview:

The rose extract market is seeing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

While North America is exploring the more advanced derived properties of the rose plant, Europe has a leeway due to the extended years of use of the rose plant by the British population.

Southeast Asian countries and India in particular are key regions for the development of the rose extract market, particularly for its usage in aromatherapy and beauty industries.

Industry News

Rose tea is gaining popularity amongst herbal tea enthusiasts around the world and incresing the global rose extract market. Rose tea is revered for its naturally caffeine-free properties as well as its ability to boost metabolism. Rose tea is rich in antioxidants and also provides other benefits like – reduction in stress and fatigue, reduced severity in allergic reactions, as well as anti-inflammatory properties. The increased popularity of rose tea and created an elevated demand for the development of the rose extract market.

