Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
Description
A recent report updated on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) includes a comprehensive overview of the Carbon Fiber and CFRP industry, with an informative explanation. The outline is framed to inform the reader about the product/service, its applications in several end-user industries, and the production and management of the same. The global Carbon Fiber and CFRP market has been analyzed in detail to arrive at an accurate and insightful conclusion regarding the recent trends noted in the industry, the competitive landscape and the regional market for the product/service over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
Market Dynamics
The recent report found on WGR, on the global Carbon Fiber and CFRP market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Carbon Fiber and CFRP market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Carbon Fiber and CFRP market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Carbon Fiber and CFRP market.
The Key Players covered in this report
Formosa Plastics
Jilin Carbon
Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber
Jiangsu Hengshen Fiber Material
Fangda Carbon New Material
Kingfa
iyan High-tech Fibers
Jiaxing Sino-Dia Carbon Fibre
Toray
Teijin
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Kureha
Hexcel
Cytec
SGL Carbon
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Thermosetting CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Sporting Goods
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Regional Description
The report of the Carbon Fiber and CFRP market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Carbon Fiber and CFRP market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Carbon Fiber and CFRP market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.
Table of Contents
Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Research Report 2018
1 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber and CFRP
1.2 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Thermosetting CFRP
1.2.3 Thermoplastic CFRP
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Segment by Application
1.3.1 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Wind Energy
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Sporting Goods
1.3.6 Civil Engineering
1.3.7 Pipe & Tank
1.3.8 Marine
1.3.9 Electrical & Electronics
1.4 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Carbon Fiber and CFRP (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
....
7 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Toray
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Toray Carbon Fiber and CFRP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Teijin
7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
7.4 Kureha
7.4.3 Kureha Carbon Fiber and CFRP Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Hexcel
7.6 Cytec
7.7 SGL Carbon
7.8 Formosa Plastics
7.9 Jilin Carbon
7.8 Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber
7.11 Jiangsu Hengshen Fiber Material
7.12 Fangda Carbon New Material
7.13 Kingfa
7.14 iyan High-tech Fibers
7.15 Jiaxing Sino-Dia Carbon Fibre
