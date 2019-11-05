Food Processing 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Food Processing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”
November 6, 2019
Market Overview
Food processing deals with processing raw ingredients, adding value to it, and converting it into food. It involves all stages, right from physically cleaning crops to the increasing shelf-life of food items. The Food Processing Industry is a vital link between the agricultural sector and the consumers/domestic or national market. It is also the most labour-intensive industry, which is employing nearly 12.8% of the workforce of the organised sector.
In this report, the following manufacturers have been studied:
McDonald's
Tate & Lyle
KFC
Pizza Hut
Marz
Ferrero
Mondelēz International
Meiji
HERSHEY'S
Wantwant
Glico
HARIBO
Perfetti Van Melle
General Mills
Segmentation
Food processing can be primarily segmented into primary and secondary processing. To simplify the categorization, this report segments foods based on the type (or the end product) and application (or the industrial enzyme used to process the food.)
Segmentation of food processing by type is as follows:
Food
Chocolate
Candy
Beverage
The main industrial enzymes (which give rise to a market segment) used for food processing can be classified as follows:
Carbohydrase
Protease
Lipase
Regional Analysis
This report observes the industry trends in the food processing market for the following regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Europe is expected to register an increased demand for high-quality, processed foods. However, the Asia Pacific Region shall be expecting a significant growth with China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia leading the troupe. The change in the food and beverage industry, which opens avenues for the food processing industry lies with the increase in urbanization and enhanced disposable incomes.
Industry News
Global commodity major, Cargill is focusing on the Asia Pacific region to tap its potential. India and China seem to feature highly on their radar. The company is expected to invest about $160 million over the coming three years in order to augment the operations that it is being carried out in India. Singapore is yet another region that the food and agriculture behemoth seems to be eyeing keenly.
