Food Processing 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

Food processing deals with processing raw ingredients, adding value to it, and converting it into food. It involves all stages, right from physically cleaning crops to the increasing shelf-life of food items. The Food Processing Industry is a vital link between the agricultural sector and the consumers/domestic or national market. It is also the most labour-intensive industry, which is employing nearly 12.8% of the workforce of the organised sector.

In this report, the following manufacturers have been studied:

McDonald's

Tate & Lyle

KFC

Pizza Hut

Marz

Ferrero

Mondelēz International

Meiji

HERSHEY'S

Wantwant

Glico

HARIBO

Perfetti Van Melle

General Mills

Segmentation

Food processing can be primarily segmented into primary and secondary processing. To simplify the categorization, this report segments foods based on the type (or the end product) and application (or the industrial enzyme used to process the food.)

Segmentation of food processing by type is as follows:

Food

Chocolate

Candy

Beverage

The main industrial enzymes (which give rise to a market segment) used for food processing can be classified as follows:

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Regional Analysis

This report observes the industry trends in the food processing market for the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Europe is expected to register an increased demand for high-quality, processed foods. However, the Asia Pacific Region shall be expecting a significant growth with China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia leading the troupe. The change in the food and beverage industry, which opens avenues for the food processing industry lies with the increase in urbanization and enhanced disposable incomes.

Industry News

Global commodity major, Cargill is focusing on the Asia Pacific region to tap its potential. India and China seem to feature highly on their radar. The company is expected to invest about $160 million over the coming three years in order to augment the operations that it is being carried out in India. Singapore is yet another region that the food and agriculture behemoth seems to be eyeing keenly.

