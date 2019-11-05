Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market 2019: Global Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

A recent report updated on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) includes a comprehensive overview of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) industry, with an informative explanation. The outline is framed to inform the reader about the product/service, its applications in several end-user industries, and the production and management of the same. The global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market has been analyzed in detail to arrive at an accurate and insightful conclusion regarding the recent trends noted in the industry, the competitive landscape and the regional market for the product/service over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The recent report found on WGR, on the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market.

The Key Players covered in this report

Advanced Card Systems

Siemens

Sony Corporation

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Thales Group

Trapeze Group

Vix Technology

Atos

Cubic Transportation Systems

Fare Logistics

GMV

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corp

Samsung

Scheidt & Bachmann

Segmental Analysis

The global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market is studied for different segments for getting a detailed picture of the market dynamics during the review period. This segmentation has been carried out on the basis of region, type, components, end-user industries, and applications. Segmentation, on the basis of region

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into : Magnetic Strip, Smart Cards, Optical Character Recognition (OCR)



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, includingp: Subway Station, Cinema, Stadium, TRAIN STATION, Airport and Other



Regional Description

The report of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Table of Contents

Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Research Report 2018

1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC)

1.2 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Magnetic Strip

1.2.3 Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

1.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Subway Station

1.3.3 Cinema

1.3.4 Stadium

1.3.5 TRAIN STATION

1.3.6 Airport

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

...

7 Global Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Advanced Card Systems

7.2 Atos

7.3 Cubic Transportation Systems

7.4 Fare Logistics

7.5 GMV

7.6 LG Corporation

...

7.11 Siemens

7.12 Sony Corporation

7.13 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

7.14 Thales Group

7.15 Trapeze Group

7.16 Vix Technology

Continued...

