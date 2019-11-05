Worldwide Road Safety System Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2019–2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Road Safety System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Road Safety System Market 2019

Market Overview

An increase in the number of road accidents is leading to an increase in the demand for road safety solutions. This involves a holistic view of the road transport system and the long term road safety vision to make the roads safer and secure for the global population. The road safety system is designed keeping the human being at its center and focusing on the goal of safe systems to reduce the fatalities and hazards accosting the human lives.

The following key players covered in this report

Jenoptik (Germany)

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria)

Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden)

Redflex Holdings (Australia)

Verra Mobility (US)

IDEMIA (France)

FLIR Systems (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

SWARCO (Austria)

Information Engineering Group (Canada)

Cubic Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Conduent, (US)

VITRONIC (Germany)

Kria (Italy)

Laser Technology (US)

Optotraffic (US)

Syntell (South Africa)

Traffic Management Technologies (South Africa)

AABMATICA (India)

Clearview Intelligence (UK)

Dahua Technology (China)

Truvelo (UK)

Trifoil (Sultanate of Oman)

The road safety system is the combination of the infrastructure safety features, vehicle safety features and the speed of travel which are to be managed in a road safety system. The system’s approach is to develop a safe transportation environment by targeting the travel speed levels below those known speed thresholds and providing effective pre-crash care. A reliable safe system approach also aligns with the ethical, social and environmental goals. Creating partnerships of the government and transport agencies with the key player industries in the road safety market enables us to tackle the issue of the accidents along with problems like congestion, noise pollution, and air pollution.

The global road safety market report analyses the high rise in the demand for the global road safety system. Today, the safety systems are considered to be an international practice by organizations like the WHO, OECD. Both these organizations recommend all countries to follow a safe road system approach. The key players providing these services are focusing on improving the safety systems by identifying crash hot spots, targeting the engineering measures like improving road surfaces or installing traffic lights.

Market Segmentation

A lot of financial investment is directed towards the designing of the road safety systems. The market segmentation based on the type of products are services like professional and managed services, solutions like enforcement, ALPR/ANPR, incident detection and response and other such solutions. These safety solutions will encourage users to comply with road rules and develop good management and coordination. Whereas, based on the market applications, the road safety market can be split into highways, bridges, urban roads, tunnels, and such others. The key players are introducing innovative ideas and ways to tackle the growing problem of road safety and improving the road layouts to provide people-friendly road safety systems.

Regional Overview

Countries like Japan, India, China and regions like Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, Central, and South America have been collaborating with government agencies and organizations to provide better and sustainable road safety systems. The lack of awareness among the global population to obey road safety rules has been a major factor in the growth in the global road safety market size and revenue. Countries worldwide are inclined towards providing safe and sound travel environments to their population hence it has become the priority of the key players to build such systems that enhance the productivity and dependability of the road safety systems in the world.

Industry News

To provide more efficient mobility and road safety to the residents of Qatar, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC). The agreement focuses on Integrating traffic and road asset monitoring and to enable the road technologies, the pact focuses on the Connected Vehicles Field Pilot & Deployment Plan.

