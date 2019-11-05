Dried Herbs Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Dried Herbs are used as flavoring agents in all cuisines. They are used in place of fresh herbs. The availability of fresh herbs is dependent on a variety of factors, least of which is the weather. Long term storage of fresh herbs is impossible as they are susceptible to fungus and bacteria. Drying the herbs when they are available in abundance is a practice used to preserve the herbs for use over an extended period. Drying the herbs increases not only the shelf life, but also concentrates the flavor inherent in them.

Dried herbs find extensive use in multiple industries, prominent among them being the food and beverage industry and the cosmetics industry. The inherent medical benefits prevalent in the herbs are extremely beneficial in formulating medicines for pharmaceutical companies. The food storage industry also shows considerable interest in dried herbs as they are easier to store and transport.

Segmentation

The in-depth study of the dried herbs market reveals the growth of the industry on a global scale. With a growing emphasis on the work culture and busy lifestyles emerging, consumers are preferring ready-to-eat meals and food delivery over spending time in their kitchens. The hotels or restaurants prefer the dried herbs as they are convenient, easy to use and store and less expensive in comparison to fresh herbs.

By type, dried herbs can be categorized as whole herbs and powdered herbs. Herbs are dried by evaporating the water content by various methods and sold as whole herbs, or they are further ground to form powdered versions of the same.

By application, dried herbs are utilized by many industries. The most prominent sector that avails of these herbs is the food and beverage industry. Increased urbanization and abundance of disposable income have resulted in the culture of hotels, cafes and restaurants to expand. These food providers prefer dried herbs to enhance their food to entice more customers into buying. Another industry that prefers using dried herbs is the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry wherein the herbs are further processed to extract their inherent medicinal properties to make medicines and beauty products.

Regional Analysis

This study of dried herbs is done to evaluate the consumption of the product on a regional level as it focuses on North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Both developed and developing nations are rampant in their use of these herbs. Drying herbs is an age-old custom followed by almost all countries, with only the demographics of the population playing into the value of the product consumed.

Industry

The report focuses on the production and consumption of dried herbs with a focus on the import and export of herbs by each manufacturer. The historical data and future prospects have been studied in-depth to analyze market trends and market share on a global level. The report breaks down each dried herb manufacturing site, its capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the worldwide market.

……Continued

