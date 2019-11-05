Sun Care Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Sun Care Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Sun Care Market 2019

Talking about Sun Care, it is one of the first-line defences to deal with the harmful effects of sun exposure. The harmful sun rays, such as UVB and UVA rays, can lead to early skin aging. Besides, these rays are responsible for skin cancer, tanning, sunburns, and more. To prevent such harmful effects, there are various products available in the market. The products are available in different forms consisting of SPF- Sun Protecting Factor, which protects the skin from harmful sun rays. Besides, most of these products have skin whitening properties.

There are some products that come with different types of natural ingredients. For example, fruit extracts, Aloe Vera, orange, and more. Such components can effectively nourish the skin. The growing demand for such products is the primary factor behind the growth of this market. Such products offer different benefits, for example, dark spot reduction, spot correction, skin renewal, anti-aging and moisturizing are attracting more people. Besides, the top market players are now investing more in advertising campaigns to enjoy a competitive advantage.

Moreover, the skin-friendly ingredients present in Sun Care products will also drive the demand in the coming years. Attractive product packaging and the latest innovations are estimated to propel the growth of the market. The rising concern among the people about skin protection from dangerous sun rays and increasing alertness regarding skin cancer will also help in this. In 2015, the market value was USD 15.83 billion. By the end of 2025, it is expected to reach USD 26.00 billion. The CAGR will be 5 %.

Global Market Segmentation

The Global Sun Care Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Regions. Based on the type, the market is split into SPF 6-14, SPF 15-30, SPF 30-50, and SPF 50+. It is expected that SPF 30 to 50 and 50+ market segments will combinedly cover maximum share in the global market. On the basis of application, it is divided into Gel, Cream, Lotion, Liquid, Wipes, Powder, and Spray. Lotion segment is expected to witness massive growth in the coming years as it offers maximum protection from ultraviolet radiation, which causes skin cancer. More and more people have now started using lotion.

Geographical Market Segmentation

Talking about geographical market segmentation of Sun Care Market, the market is segmented into different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa. The report also includes this product market information from different countries. The countries are United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Russia, Italy, Central & South America, Argentina, and others. The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The reason behind this the awareness of harmful effects that can be caused by sun rays is increasing among the people of this region.

Latest Market Updates

The Clarins Group has informed that it is negotiating with L’Oréal Group to sell its one product division, including Azzaro and Mugler brand. The company wants to expand its beauty business across the world. Besides, the company is also planning to introduce new types of sunscreen lotions in the future in the global market.

