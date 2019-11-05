VMware SD-WAN Delivers a Comprehensive Secure Access Services Edge

VMware’s Unique Hyperscale SD-WAN Architecture Enables High Performance and More Secure Connectivity to a Network of Cloud Services Powering the Distributed Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at VMworld 2019 Europe , VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) showcased how VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud delivers a comprehensive Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) platform that empowers enterprises to take advantage of a globally-available Network of Cloud Services to drive their businesses. VMware also detailed plans to deliver deeper integration between Microsoft Azure and the VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways deployed inside Azure, enabling end-to-end high performance and optimized access from enterprise branches to workloads on Azure. The Network of Cloud Services and the Azure integration furthers VMware’s vision of the Virtual Cloud Network – connecting and protecting the modern enterprise.



The traditional data center perimeter or DMZ is no longer the only location where network traffic is processed and policies are enforced. Next-generation security, business analytics, and mid-mile connectivity, as well as mission-critical applications, are all now delivered from specialty clouds. A typical business can rely on dozens of cloud services for daily operations. This multi-cloud trend, combined with containerized application architectures and the proliferation of edge computing, creates significant connectivity and security challenges for enterprises. Legacy approaches lack the cloud scale and integrated security required to connect and protect organizations seamlessly across a global business fabric.

In response, the SASE is an emerging architecture designed to address these new networking and security challenges. As outlined by Gartner, “Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) offerings will provide policy-based ‘software defined’ secure access from an infinitely tailorable network fabric in which enterprise security professionals can precisely specify the level of performance, reliability, security, and cost of every network session based on identity and context.” (1)

“The days of hub-and-spoke MPLS networks that connect to a hardware-based perimeter are over,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, SD-WAN at VMware. “VMware combines a unique hyperscale SD-WAN architecture spanning thousands of VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways with the most extensive ecosystem of third-party cloud services to deliver a consistent end user experience as well as world class security.”

VMware SD-WAN delivers the most advanced SASE solution today based on a global, multi-service network of more than 2,000 deployed VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways with integrated networking and network security capabilities. The Cloud Gateways are autonomous, stateless, horizontally scalable and cloud-delivered, distributed globally across co-location, IaaS, SaaS, and telco points of presence (PoPs) with public and private peering to optimize network latency. The VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateway architecture serves all users and devices across campus, branch, and mobile use cases. The Cloud Gateways identify each end client, steering and optimizing application traffic through the Network of Cloud Services to deliver the best user experience.

VMware Network of Clouds Partner Commentary

VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways provide the first hop for all traffic into the Network of Cloud Services made up of leading destination public clouds such as Azure, AWS, GCP, as well as leading application, security and analytics service clouds. This Network of Cloud Services spans both VMware services and best-in-class partner services, delivered from the cloud dynamically based on business policy and network conditions occurring at that instant of time. Native Cloud Gateway and Edge services include application steering, dynamic multi-path optimization, underlay visibility and reporting, on-demand mesh VPN, stateful firewall, and multi-cloud network orchestration.

VMware’s Network of Cloud Services partners include cloud security (Zscaler, Check Point, Menlo Security), cloud access security brokers, (Netskope), cloud mid-mile transit (Mode, Teridion), cloud analytics (SevOne, Plixer), and Internet exchange services (Equinix).

Partner Commentary

Check Point

“As enterprises increasingly move from the data center to the cloud, they need to assure both application performance and security. One cannot be achieved at the expense of the other,” said Itai Greenberg, vice president of product management at Check Point Software Technologies. “With VMware SD-WAN's network of cloud gateways, customers can enable policy-based service chaining of Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge threat prevention security with one click from enterprise service hubs, branch edges or cloud gateways.”

Equinix

“Equinix and VMware help enterprises to significantly improve performance, and reduce cost and complexity of accessing and interconnecting hybrid as well as multicloud applications,” said Steve Steinhilber, vice president global business development of Equinix. “VMware Cloud Gateways are co-located at Equinix data centers providing optimal connections across our interconnectivity solutions to network services and SaaS applications.”

Menlo Security

“Menlo Security and VMware are working together to transform networks and security to reduce costs and improve the end user experience,” said Poornima DeBolle, chief product officer at Menlo Security. “Leveraging VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways combined with Menlo Security Cloud Platform, we are able to simplify the delivery of superior next-generation network security and help reduce malware for enterprises.”

Mode.net

“Mode.net and VMware deliver a global network fabric to enterprises, extending VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateway reach through a software-defined core network (SD-CORE) and providing uninterrupted, high performance QoS connectivity to the Network of Cloud Services and enterprise branches,” said Nithin Michael, co-founder and chief technology officer of Mode.net.

Netskope

“Secure, fast, and easy access to cloud applications is Netskope's mission," said David Goldschlag, vice president of products at Netskope. “By combining VMware SD-WAN and its network of Cloud Gateways with Netskope's NewEdge security cloud, Netskope is able to deliver data-focused enterprise security that is as simple to deploy as SD-WAN and SaaS.”

RingCentral

“SD-WAN is an increasingly popular deployment option for many of our customers,” said Curtis Lee Peterson, senior vice president, operations, RingCentral. “VMware’s solution is one of the leading choices among our customers for solutions we have tested for interoperability.”

Teridion

“Today’s enterprises expect great application performance, even from cloud applications that are thousands of miles away from their users,” said Pej Roshan, vice president of products at Teridion. “With Teridion and VMware, enterprises get great middle-mile performance with optimized routing and application acceleration from VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways to cloud and SaaS destinations regardless of how far away they are from users.”

Zscaler

“Zscaler and VMware SD-WAN optimize and help secure local Internet breakout for highly distributed enterprises,” said Punit Minocha, senior vice president, business and corporate development, Zscaler. “With our global footprint of 150 data centers around the world, internet traffic can be steered by VMware SD-WAN from its Cloud Gateways or Edges directly to Zscaler cloud, helping to enable a fast and more secure user experience, and in doing so, customers get maximum flexibility.”

(1) Source: Gartner, Inc., The Future of Network Security Is in the Cloud, Neil MacDonald, Lawrence Orans, and Joe Skorupa, August 30, 2019

