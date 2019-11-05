Updated Springbok arrival details

Media are advised that due to a technical delay, the Springboks’ flight from Japan via Sydney – with Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and a number of other players on board – will only land in Johannesburg after 19h00 tonight.

As a result, the media conference plans for later today have changed.

The first batch of players, which will include, amongst others, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, are still due to arrive on time as previously advised.

As soon as they clear customs, these players will move straight to the media conference, with a possible starting time at approximately 17h30. Media are requested to please arrive early.

The second group, consisting of Erasmus, Kolisi and other selected players, will also move straight to the media conference as soon as they have cleared customs, which would be at approximately 20h00.

All the players will also make a brief public appearance at the airport and media are requested to please assist us in getting the information out to the public.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



