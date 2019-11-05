There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,502 in the last 365 days.

Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling

A Senate briefing, titled “Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling,” will address the increase in domestic suppression and regional aggression by Tehran, just as anti-regime protests spread in Iran and intensify in Iraq and Leba

Senate Briefing on Wed, Nov 6, 2019

“Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling,” will address the increase in domestic suppression and regional aggression by Tehran

RSVP: Senate.Advocacy@OIAC.ORG
— OIAC
WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Senate briefing, titled “Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling,” will address the increase in domestic suppression and regional aggression by Tehran, just as anti-regime protests spread in Iran and intensify in Iraq and Lebanon. Iran and Middle East policy experts will remark at this briefing. Members of the U.S. Senate have also been invited to address the event.

Speakers:

Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs;

Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, former US Ambassador to Morocco;

Ambassador Robert G. Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security;

Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan, Executive Director, School of Public & International Affairs, University of Baltimore

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

﻿WHERE: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-50

SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)

Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
202-876-8123





