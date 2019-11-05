Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling
“Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling,” will address the increase in domestic suppression and regional aggression by Tehran
Speakers:
Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs;
Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, former US Ambassador to Morocco;
Ambassador Robert G. Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security;
Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan, Executive Director, School of Public & International Affairs, University of Baltimore
WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
WHERE: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-50
SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
202-876-8123
