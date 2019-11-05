Senate Briefing on Wed, Nov 6, 2019

RSVP: Senate.Advocacy@OIAC.ORG

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S.A, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Senate briefing, titled “ Countering Iran Regime’s Repression, Terrorism & Regional Meddling ,” will address the increase in domestic suppression and regional aggression by Tehran, just as anti-regime protests spread in Iran and intensify in Iraq and Lebanon. Iran and Middle East policy experts will remark at this briefing. Members of the U.S. Senate have also been invited to address the event.Speakers:Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs;Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, former US Ambassador to Morocco;Ambassador Robert G. Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security;Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan, Executive Director, School of Public & International Affairs, University of BaltimoreWHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm﻿WHERE: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G-50SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)



