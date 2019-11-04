Delek US Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Reported third quarter net income of $51.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $163.1 million

Significant cash generation helped fund a $75.3 million investment in Wink to Webster Joint Venture

Increased dedicated acreage on Big Spring Gathering system to over 275,000 acres

Record quarter contribution margin from the logistics segment

El Dorado positioned for IMO, post vacuum tower design change, with distillate yield enhancement

Increasing regular quarterly dividend by $0.01 or 3.5% to $0.30 per share

Expect to repurchase approximately $30 million of stock during the fourth quarter 2019

Adjusted quarterly results include a net income benefit of approximately $5.6 million or $0.07 per share. This consists of a net before tax gain of $20.7 million related to RIN waivers, partially offset by a refining inventory valuation headwind of $13.5 million, separate from the effect of a lower of cost or market loss. The overall decrease in year-over-year results were primarily driven by a lower crude differential environment where the realized Midland to Cushing differential declined from $10.40 per barrel in the third quarter 2018 to $0.94 per barrel in the third quarter of 2019. The effect from a lower crude oil differential was partially offset by the alkylation unit at Krotz Springs that began operating in the second quarter 2019 and an increase in income from joint ventures.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, stated, "Cash generation in the quarter was significant and allowed us to fund an approximate investment of $75.3 million in the Wink to Webster project and return cash to shareholders. We continue evaluating project financing as a funding option for Wink to Webster and, if successful, we expect limited equity contributions beyond the investments in the third quarter. Our Big Spring Gathering system continues expanding, where we now have over 275,000 dedicated acres. Our gathering system build-out positions us uniquely among refiners with access to crude, in excess of our refining capability. The Wink to Webster pipeline compliments this "long crude position" by providing increased optionality to place barrels at the most attractive destination points, including the Gulf Coast."

Mr. Yemin continued, "The macro environment is moving toward our competitive advantage underpinned by strong distillate margins. With a design change completed at El Dorado at the beginning of October, this facility is now positioned to run at improved utilization rates with enhanced product yield, largely driven by higher distillate output. Finally, we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders. Our quarterly dividend is being increased by 3.5% from the second quarter 2019, marking the sixth increase since the dividend paid during the first quarter of 2018. We have continued to repurchase shares, which resulted in a 16% reduction in our weighted average share count in the third quarter 2019, compared to the peak in the second quarter 2018. As we continue to balance our capital allocation program between investing in our business and returning cash to shareholders, we expect to repurchase approximately $30 million of our common stock in the fourth quarter 2019."

Regular Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase

Delek US announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a 3.5% increase from our previous regular quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on November 18, 2019 will receive this cash dividend payable on December 2, 2019.

During the third quarter 2019, Delek US repurchased approximately 1.2 million shares of Delek US common stock for approximately $43.0 million, with an average price of $34.76 per share. On a year to date basis, Delek US repurchased approximately 4.2 million shares for approximately $147.8 million with an average price of $35.39 per share. At September 30, 2019, there was approximately $261.9 million of total available authorization remaining to repurchase shares. Delek US expects additional repurchases of approximately $30.0 million of Delek US common stock during the fourth quarter 2019.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Delek US had a cash balance of $1,006.4 million and total consolidated debt of $1,999.9 million, resulting in net debt of $993.5 million. As of September 30, 2019, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") had $840.8 million of total debt and $6.4 million of cash, which is included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had approximately $1,000.0 million in cash and $1,159.1 million of debt, or a $159.1 million net debt position.

Refining Segment

Refining segment contribution margin was $127.5 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to $319.5 million in the third quarter 2018. On a year-over-year basis, results were negatively impacted by a lower crude differential environment. Taking into account the timing effect between the purchase price of Permian Basin crude oil and when it is realized as finished products are sold, the Midland-Cushing differential in the reported results was a realized discount of approximately $0.94 per barrel in the third quarter 2019 compared to a realized discount of approximately $10.40 per barrel in the prior year period. Contango in the oil futures market was $0.08 per barrel in the third quarter 2019, compared to backwardation of $1.27 per barrel in the third quarter 2018.

Third Quarter results were negatively impacted by planned downtime at El Dorado. A design change was completed on the vacuum tower at the end of the quarter. The facility is now positioned to run at higher utilization rates, with potential to improve the distillate yield over 4%, along with increased flexibility to run West Texas Sour crude.

In August 2019, the El Dorado, Arkansas, Krotz Springs, Louisiana and Tyler, Texas refineries received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2018 calendar year. This waiver resulted in approximately $20.7 million of benefit with $7.4 million of RINs expense reduction at El Dorado, $4.9 million at Krotz Springs and $8.4 million at Tyler.

Logistics Segment

The logistics segment contribution margin was a record in the third quarter 2019, with an increase to $46.6 million compared to $43.1 million in the third quarter 2018. Strong results in the third quarter 2019 benefited from improved performance in the Paline Pipeline and SALA gathering system, which was partially offset by a lower gross margin in west Texas.

Retail Segment

For the third quarter 2019, contribution margin was $18.6 million compared to $15.3 million in the prior year period for the retail segment. Merchandise sales were approximately $81.5 million with an average retail margin of 30.5% in the third quarter 2019, compared to merchandise sales of approximately $89.7 million with an average retail margin of 31.3% in the prior year period. Approximately 54.9 million retail fuel gallons were sold at an average margin of $0.31 per gallon in the third quarter 2019 compared to 56.0 million retail fuel gallons sold at an average margin of $0.23 per gallon in the third quarter 2018. In the third quarter 2019, the average store count was 263 compared to 295 in the prior year period. On a same store sales basis in the third quarter 2019, merchandise sales decreased 1.5% and fuel gallons sold increased 3.0% compared to the prior-year period.



Corporate/Other

Contribution margin from Corporate/Other was $10.6 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to a loss of $17.2 million in the prior-year period. This year over year increase was driven by a combination of commercial initiative contributions, including Permian gathering and asphalt, along with approximately $13 million of unrealized hedging income, that is adjusted from reported net income.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain “non-GAAP” operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Adjusted net income (loss) - calculated as net income attributable to Delek US adjusted for certain identified infrequently occurring items, non-cash items and items that are not attributable to our on-going operations (collectively, "Adjusting Items") recorded during the period;

Adjusted unrealized hedging (gains) losses - calculated as GAAP unrealized (gains) losses on commodity derivatives that are economic hedges but not designated as hedging instruments adjusted to exclude unrealized (gains) losses where the instrument has matured but where it has not cash settled as of the balance sheet date. This adjustment more appropriately aligns matured commodity derivatives gains and losses with the recognition of the related cost of materials and other. There are no premiums paid or received at the inception of the derivative contracts, and upon settlement there is no cost recovery associated with these contracts;

Adjusted net income (loss) per share - calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, as adjusted for any anti-dilutive instruments that may not be permitted for consideration in GAAP earnings per share calculations but that nonetheless favorably impact dilution;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income attributable to Delek adjusted to add back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization;

Adjusted EBITDA - calculated as EBITDA adjusted for the identified adjusting items in adjusted net income (loss) that do not relate to interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation or amortization, and adjusted to include income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;

Refining margin - calculated as the difference between total refining revenues and total cost of materials and other; and

Refining margin per sales barrel - calculated as refining margin divided by our average refining sales in barrels per day (excluding purchased barrels) multiplied by 1,000 and multiplied by the number of days in the period.

We believe these non-GAAP operational and financial measures are useful to investors, lenders, ratings agencies and analysts to assess our ongoing performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measure, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying results and trends.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because adjusted net income or loss, adjusted net income or loss per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA or any of our other identified non-GAAP measures may be defined differently by other companies in its industry, Delek US' definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except share and per share data) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,006.4 $ 1,079.3 Accounts receivable, net 834.3 514.4 Inventories, net of inventory valuation reserves 908.6 690.9 Other current assets 115.1 135.7 Total current assets 2,864.4 2,420.3 Property, plant and equipment: Property, plant and equipment 3,309.9 2,999.6 Less: accumulated depreciation (944.7 ) (804.7 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 2,365.2 2,194.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 187.6 — Goodwill 856.6 857.8 Other intangibles, net 92.9 104.4 Equity method investments 360.2 130.3 Other non-current assets 66.4 52.9 Total assets $ 6,793.3 $ 5,760.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,364.5 $ 1,011.2 Accounts payable to related parties — — Current portion of long-term debt 64.5 32.0 Obligation under Supply and Offtake Agreements 265.0 312.6 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 45.1 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 487.6 307.7 Total current liabilities 2,226.7 1,663.5 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,935.4 1,751.3 Obligation under Supply and Offtake Agreements 143.6 49.6 Environmental liabilities, net of current portion 139.1 139.5 Asset retirement obligations 70.3 75.5 Deferred tax liabilities 232.1 210.2 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 144.2 — Other non-current liabilities 38.5 62.9 Total non-current liabilities 2,703.2 2,289.0 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 90,940,393 shares and 90,478,075 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,146.1 1,135.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10.7 28.6 Treasury stock, 16,653,356 shares and 12,477,780 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (661.9 ) (514.1 ) Retained earnings 1,195.3 981.8 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 172.3 175.5 Total stockholders’ equity 1,863.4 1,808.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,793.3 $ 5,760.6





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (1) (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1),(2) Net revenues $ 2,334.3 $ 2,768.9 $ 7,014.5 $ 7,759.0 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 1,964.1 2,244.2 5,731.2 6,537.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 141.7 136.4 418.4 400.7 Depreciation and amortization 43.8 41.2 125.7 119.3 Total cost of sales 2,149.6 2,421.8 6,275.3 7,057.2 Operating expenses related to retail and wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 25.2 27.6 77.5 78.9 General and administrative expenses 65.6 58.0 197.3 176.1 Depreciation and amortization 6.0 8.0 21.0 27.1 Other operating expense (income), net 0.5 (1.7 ) (0.7 ) (9.4 ) Total operating costs and expenses 2,246.9 2,513.7 6,570.4 7,329.9 Operating income 87.4 255.2 444.1 429.1 Interest expense 33.9 31.2 95.4 95.2 Interest income (3.2 ) (1.4 ) (9.0 ) (3.0 ) Income from equity method investments (16.5 ) (4.0 ) (28.4 ) (6.9 ) Gain on sale of business — — — (13.2 ) Impairment loss on assets held for sale — — — 27.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 9.1 Other (income) expense, net (0.2 ) (7.5 ) 3.3 (7.9 ) Total non-operating expenses, net 14.0 18.4 61.3 100.8 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 73.4 236.8 382.8 328.3 Income tax expense 13.4 51.0 83.8 72.3 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 60.0 185.8 299.0 256.0 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, including gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations — 0.8 (1.0 ) (10.7 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — 0.3 (0.2 ) (2.2 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.5 (0.8 ) (8.5 ) Net income 60.0 186.3 298.2 247.5 Net income attributed to non-controlling interests 8.7 6.5 20.3 29.0 Net income attributable to Delek $ 51.3 $ 179.8 $ 277.9 $ 218.5 Basic income (loss) per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.68 $ 2.15 $ 3.64 $ 2.82 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.20 ) Total basic income per share $ 0.68 $ 2.16 $ 3.63 $ 2.62 Diluted income (loss) per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.68 $ 2.02 $ 3.61 $ 2.69 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.19 ) Total diluted income per share $ 0.68 $ 2.03 $ 3.60 $ 2.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 75,028,562 83,575,122 76,463,435 83,294,473 Diluted 75,702,311 89,021,260 77,167,834 88,369,113 Dividends declared per common share outstanding $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 0.84 $ 0.70

(1) Net revenues and cost of materials and other for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 reflect a correction of an intercompany elimination which resulted in an increase in those accounts of $273.7 million and $347.1 million, respectively, not previously reflected on the unaudited consolidated financial statements in our September 30, 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2018. Such amounts are not considered material to the financial statements and had no impact to operating income or net income for those periods. See Note 23 to our annual audited consolidated financial statements included in Part II, Item 8 of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K as amended and filed on June 27, 2019, for further discussion.

(2) Income tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 reflects a correction made in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed on March 1, 2019) to record additional deferred tax expense totaling $5.5 million related to the recognition of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets recognized in connection with the Big Spring Logistic Assets Acquisition (see Note 5) not previously reported in our September 30, 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 09, 2018. Such amount is not considered material to the financial statements or the trend of earnings for that period. See Note 23 to our annual audited consolidated financial statements included in Part II, Item 8 of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K as amended and filed on June 27, 2019, for further discussion.





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Condensed Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 213.0 $ 352.1 $ 448.4 $ 231.3 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations — (14.5 ) — (30.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 213.0 337.6 448.4 201.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (180.1 ) (65.5 ) (509.5 ) (57.2 ) Cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations — 14.5 — 20.0 Net cash used in provided by investing activities (180.1 ) (51.0 ) (509.5 ) (37.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations 22.1 (310.3 ) (11.8 ) 3.2 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 22.1 (310.3 ) (11.8 ) 3.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 55.0 (23.7 ) (72.9 ) 167.2 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 951.4 1,132.8 1,079.3 941.9 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,006.4 1,109.1 1,006.4 1,109.1 Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at the end of the period — — — — Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at the end of the period $ 1,006.4 $ 1,109.1 $ 1,006.4 $ 1,109.1





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate,

Other and Eliminations Consolidated Net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales) $ 2,036.9 $ 71.4 $ 218.5 $ 7.5 $ 2,334.3 Inter-segment fees and revenues 139.9 66.2 — (206.1 ) — Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 1,928.6 72.6 176.4 (213.5 ) 1,964.1 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 120.7 18.4 23.5 4.3 166.9 Segment contribution margin $ 127.5 $ 46.6 $ 18.6 $ 10.6 $ 203.3 Depreciation and amortization 34.6 6.6 3.0 5.6 49.8 General and administrative expenses 65.6 Other operating income, net 0.5 Operating income $ 87.4 Capital spending (excluding business combinations) $ 63.3 $ 4.0 $ 3.8 $ 39.4 $ 110.5





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Refining (1) Logistics Retail Corporate,

Other and Eliminations Consolidated (1) Net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales) $ 2,420.5 $ 100.3 $ 246.4 $ 1.7 $ 2,768.9 Intercompany fees and sales 228.8 63.8 — (292.6 ) — Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 2,211.0 105.6 204.4 (276.8 ) 2,244.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 118.8 15.4 26.7 3.1 164.0 Segment contribution margin $ 319.5 $ 43.1 $ 15.3 $ (17.2 ) $ 360.7 Depreciation and amortization 33.8 6.7 5.3 3.4 $ 49.2 General and administrative expenses 58.0 Other operating income, net (1.7 ) Operating income $ 255.2 Capital spending (excluding business combinations) $ 51.1 $ 2.9 $ 1.9 $ 30.2 $ 86.1





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate,

Other and Eliminations Consolidated Net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales) $ 6,096.7 $ 254.3 $ 640.2 $ 23.3 $ 7,014.5 Intercompany fees and sales 539.9 191.1 — (731.0 ) — Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 5,679.8 262.7 521.9 (733.2 ) 5,731.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 356.7 51.8 71.9 15.5 495.9 Segment contribution margin $ 600.1 $ 130.9 $ 46.4 $ 10.0 $ 787.4 Depreciation and amortization 98.9 19.8 11.5 16.5 146.7 General and administrative expenses 197.3 Other operating income, net (0.7 ) Operating income $ 444.1 Capital spending (excluding business combinations) $ 193.8 $ 6.2 $ 14.3 $ 110.5 $ 324.8





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Refining (1) Logistics Retail Corporate,

Other and Eliminations Consolidated (1) Net revenues (excluding intercompany fees and sales) $ 6,678.2 $ 319.8 $ 700.8 $ 60.2 $ 7,759.0 Intercompany fees and sales 640.2 178.5 — (818.7 ) — Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 6,341.9 330.6 578.5 (713.8 ) 6,537.2 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 346.7 42.9 76.5 13.5 479.6 Segment contribution margin $ 629.8 $ 124.8 $ 45.8 $ (58.2 ) $ 742.2 Depreciation and amortization 99.1 19.7 16.8 10.8 146.4 General and administrative expenses 176.1 Other operating income, net (9.4 ) Operating Income $ 429.1 Capital spending (excluding business combinations) $ 136.3 $ 7.4 $ 6.0 $ 61.2 $ 210.9

(1) Refining segment and consolidated net revenues and cost of materials and other for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 reflect a correction of an intercompany elimination which resulted in an increase in those accounts of $273.7 million and $347.1 million, respectively, not previously reflected on the unaudited consolidated financial statements in our September 30, 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 9, 2018. Such amounts are not considered material to the financial statements and had no impact to operating income or segment contribution margin for those periods. See Note 23 to our annual audited consolidated financial statements included in Part II, Item 8 of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended and filed on June 27, 2019, for further discussion.





Refining Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Tyler, TX Refinery (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Days in period 92 92 273 273 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day)(1) 80,981 79,691 76,262 78,497 Products manufactured (average barrels per day): Gasoline 41,480 40,663 40,281 41,417 Diesel/Jet 33,105 31,659 30,685 30,742 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs 3,992 3,199 3,129 2,722 Other 1,853 1,646 1,560 1,718 Total production 80,430 77,167 75,655 76,599 Throughput (average barrels per day): Crude oil 75,266 72,845 70,594 71,161 Other feedstocks 5,565 4,713 5,710 5,867 Total throughput 80,831 77,558 76,304 77,028 Per barrel of refined product sales: Tyler refining margin $ 11.96 $ 19.84 $ 15.09 $ 13.47 Tyler adjusted refining margin $ 12.35 $ 19.84 $ 13.39 $ 12.71 Direct operating expenses $ 3.11 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.45 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period) WTI crude oil 94.6 % 82.2 % 91.3 % 80.7 % East Texas crude oil 2.7 % 17.8 % 8.0 % 18.4 % Other 2.8 % — % 0.7 % 0.9 % El Dorado, AR Refinery Days in period 92 92 273 273 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day)(1) 71,282 76,196 58,310 74,400 Products manufactured (average barrels per day): Gasoline 30,766 30,522 24,396 33,948 Diesel 22,348 24,734 18,559 25,423 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs 834 1,012 731 1,236 Asphalt 5,886 5,313 5,894 5,036 Other 713 504 678 708 Total production 60,547 62,085 50,258 66,351 Throughput (average barrels per day): Crude oil 58,362 65,975 49,199 67,688 Other feedstocks 1,748 (2,197 ) 1,431 237 Total throughput 60,110 63,778 50,630 67,925 Per barrel of refined product sales: El Dorado refining margin $ 4.25 $ 9.21 $ 8.34 $ 8.89 El Dorado adjusted refining margin $ 4.16 9.22 $ 8.52 $ 5.67 Direct operating expenses $ 5.27 $ 4.79 $ 5.88 $ 4.92 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period) WTI crude oil 72.0 % 68.3 % 53.8 % 66.2 % Local Arkansas crude oil 20.7 % 20.2 % 25.4 % 20.6 % Other 7.2 % 11.5 % 20.8 % 13.2 %





Refining Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Big Spring, TX Refinery (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Days in period - based on date acquired 92 92 273 273 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day) (1) 72,909 78,062 77,712 72,669 Products manufactured (average barrels per day): Gasoline 33,561 37,587 36,276 34,931 Diesel/Jet 28,391 29,177 27,796 25,864 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs 3,755 3,889 3,761 3,585 Asphalt 2,027 1,713 1,815 1,808 Other 1,423 1,504 1,339 1,366 Total production 69,157 73,870 70,987 67,554 Throughput (average barrels per day): Crude oil 70,542 72,689 71,939 66,223 Other feedstocks (1,282 ) 828 (3 ) 947 Total throughput 69,260 73,517 71,936 67,170 Per barrel of refined product sales: Big Spring refining margin $ 12.21 $ 22.20 $ 14.78 $ 16.73 Big Spring adjusted refining margin $ 12.46 $ 22.24 $ 15.00 $ 16.76 Direct operating expenses $ 4.50 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.12 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period) WTI crude oil 76.4 % 75.4 % 76.4 % 72.7 % WTS crude oil 23.6 % 24.6 % 23.6 % 27.3 % Krotz Springs, LA Refinery Days in period - based on date acquired 92 92 273 273 Total sales volume - refined product (average barrels per day) (1) 72,173 76,353 75,207 77,667 Products manufactured (average barrels per day): Gasoline 34,757 33,103 35,760 36,028 Diesel/Jet 27,277 30,428 29,137 31,161 Heavy oils 1,125 1,031 1,108 1,243 Petrochemicals, LPG, NGLs 3,814 6,531 5,103 7,188 Other — — 35 — Total production 66,973 71,093 71,143 75,620 Throughput (average barrels per day): Crude oil 69,805 71,746 70,757 73,410 Other feedstocks (3,553 ) (1,552 ) (596 ) 1,072 Total throughput 66,252 70,194 70,161 74,482 Per barrel of refined product sales: Krotz Springs refining margin $ 9.88 $ 10.41 $ 10.53 $ 8.70 Krotz Springs adjusted refining margin $ 9.80 $ 10.43 $ 10.82 $ 7.22 Direct operating expenses $ 4.27 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.80 Crude Slate: (% based on amount received in period) WTI Crude 78.7 % 71.6 % 73.9 % 62.1 % Gulf Coast Sweet Crude 21.3 % 28.4 % 26.1 % 37.9 %

(1) Includes inter-refinery sales and sales to other segments which are eliminated in consolidation. See tables below.





Included in the refinery statistics above are the following inter-refinery and sales to other segments:

Inter-refinery Sales Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in barrels per day) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Tyler refined product sales to other Delek refineries 1,543 975 890 791 El Dorado refined product sales to other Delek refineries 39,885 48,071 38,614 29,331 Big Spring refined product sales to other Delek refineries 1,754 762 1,190 529 Krotz Springs refined product sales to other Delek refineries 15,189 41,123 8,785 33,538





Refinery Sales to Other Segments Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in barrels per day) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Tyler refined product sales to other Delek segments 18 — 192 608 El Dorado refined product sales to other Delek segments 11 217 106 580 Big Spring refined product sales to other Delek segments 24,404 17,034 25,735 18,858 Krotz Springs refined product sales to other Delek segments 408 — 271 —





Pricing statistics (average for the period presented) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) WTI — Cushing crude oil (per barrel) $ 56.40 $ 69.63 $ 57.03 $ 66.90 WTI — Midland crude oil (per barrel) $ 56.12 $ 55.28 $ 55.81 $ 59.21 WTS -- Midland crude oil (per barrel) (1) $ 55.94 $ 55.36 $ 55.95 $ 58.76 LLS crude oil (per barrel) (1) $ 60.58 $ 74.14 $ 63.32 $ 71.06 Brent crude oil (per barrel) $ 62.03 $ 75.76 $ 64.73 $ 72.71 US Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread (per barrel) (1) $ 14.18 $ 14.33 $ 14.25 $ 13.44 US Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1) $ 17.55 $ 17.43 $ 17.34 $ 17.02 US Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread (per barrel) (1) $ 12.03 $ 11.20 $ 9.73 $ 10.59 US Gulf Coast Unleaded Gasoline (per gallon) $ 1.64 $ 1.98 $ 1.65 $ 1.91 Gulf Coast Ultra low sulfur diesel (per gallon) $ 1.85 $ 2.14 $ 1.89 $ 2.06 US Gulf Coast high sulfur diesel (per gallon) $ 1.74 $ 2.03 $ 1.77 $ 1.92 Natural gas (per MMBTU) $ 2.33 $ 2.86 $ 2.56 $ 2.85

(1) For our Tyler and El Dorado refineries, we compare our per barrel refining product margin to the Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel). For our Big Spring refinery, we compare our per barrel refined product margin to the Gulf Coast 3-2-1 crack spread consisting of WTI Cushing crude, Gulf Coast 87 Conventional gasoline and Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel, and for our Krotz Springs refinery, we compare our per barrel refined product margin to the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread consisting of LLS crude oil, Gulf Coast 87 Conventional gasoline and U.S, Gulf Coast Pipeline No. 2 heating oil (high sulfur diesel). The Tyler refinery's crude oil input is primarily WTI Midland and east Texas, while the El Dorado refinery's crude input is primarily a combination of WTI Midland, local Arkansas and other domestic inland crude oil. The Big Spring refinery’s crude oil input is primarily comprised of WTS and WTI Midland. The Krotz Springs refinery’s crude oil input is primarily comprised of LLS and WTI Midland.





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Refining Margin per barrel to Adjusted Refining Margin per barrel (1) $ in millions, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Tyler (2) Reported refining margin, $ per barrel $ 11.96 $ 19.84 $ 15.09 $ 13.47 Adjustments: LCM net inventory valuation loss (benefit) 1.52 — (1.29 ) (0.04 ) RIN waiver (1.13 ) — (0.41 ) — Renewable biofuels credit allocated to refinery — — — (0.72 ) Adjusted refining margin $/bbl $ 12.35 $ 19.84 $ 13.39 $ 12.71 El Dorado (3) Reported refining margin, $ per barrel $ 4.25 $ 9.21 $ 8.34 $ 8.89 Adjustments: LCM net inventory valuation loss 1.04 0.01 0.64 — RIN waiver (1.13 ) — (0.46 ) (2.92 ) Renewable biofuels credit allocated to refinery — — — (0.30 ) Adjusted refining margin $/bbl $ 4.16 $ 9.22 $ 8.52 $ 5.67 Big Spring (4) Reported refining margin, $ per barrel $ 12.21 $ 22.20 $ 14.78 $ 16.73 Adjustments: LCM net inventory valuation loss 0.25 0.04 0.22 0.03 Adjusted refining margin $/bbl $ 12.46 $ 22.24 $ 15.00 $ 16.76 Krotz Springs (5) Reported refining margin, $ per barrel $ 9.88 $ 10.41 $ 10.53 $ 8.70 Adjustments: LCM net inventory valuation loss 0.65 0.02 0.53 0.01 RIN waiver (0.73 ) — (0.24 ) (1.49 ) Adjusted refining margin $/bbl $ 9.80 $ 10.43 $ 10.82 $ 7.22

(1) Adjusted refining margin per barrel is presented to provide a measure to evaluate performance excluding inventory valuation adjustments and other items at the individual refinery level. Delek US believes that the presentation of adjusted measures provides useful information to investors in assessing its results of operations at each refinery. Because adjusted refining margin per barrel may be defined differently by other companies in its industry, Delek US' definition may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) Tyler adjusted refining margins exclude the following items.

Net inventory valuation benefit/loss - There was approximately $11.3 million and $0.0 million of valuation loss in the third quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively. There was approximately $26.9 million and $0.9 million of valuation benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These amounts resulted from lower of cost or market adjustments on LIFO inventory in the respective periods.

Biodiesel tax credit allocation - There was approximately $15.4 million related to the biodiesel tax credit that was allocated to Tyler in the first quarter of 2018 that is included in the renewables portion of the refining segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

RIN waiver - In August 2019, the Tyler,Texas refinery received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2018 calendar year. This waiver equated to a benefit of approximately $8.4 million recognized in the third quarter 2019.

(3) El Dorado adjusted refining margins exclude the following items.

Net inventory valuation loss - There were $6.8 million and $0.04 million of valuation losses in the third quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively. There was approximately $10.2 million and $0.08 million of valuation losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These amounts resulted from lower of cost or market adjustments on FIFO inventory in the respective periods.

RIN waiver - In August 2019, the El Dorado, Arkansas refinery received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2018 calendar year. This waiver equated to a benefit of approximately $7.4 million recognized in the third quarter 2019. In March 2018, the El Dorado refinery received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2017 calendar year. This waiver equated to a benefit of approximately $59.3 million recognized in the first quarter 2018.

Biodiesel tax credit allocation - There was approximately $6.0 million related to the biodiesel tax credit that was allocated to El Dorado in the first quarter of 2018 that is included in the renewables portion of the refining segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

(4) Big Spring adjusted refining margins exclude the following items.

Net inventory valuation loss - There were approximately $1.7 million and $0.3 million of valuation losses in the third quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively. There was approximately $4.7 million and $0.5 million of valuation losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These amounts resulted from lower of cost or market adjustments on FIFO inventory in the respective periods.

(5) Krotz Springs adjusted refining margins exclude the following items.

Net inventory valuation loss - There were $4.3 million and $0.1 million of valuation losses in the third quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively. There was approximately $11.0 million and $0.15 million of valuation losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. These amounts resulted from lower of cost or market adjustments on FIFO inventory in the periods.

RIN waiver - In August 2019, the Krotz Springs, Louisiana refinery received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2018 calendar year. This waiver equated to a benefit of approximately $4.9 million recognized in the third quarter 2019. In March 2018, the Krotz Springs refinery received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2017 calendar year. This waiver equated to a benefit of approximately $31.6 million recognized in the first quarter 2018.





Logistics Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Pipelines & Transportation: (average bpd) Lion Pipeline System: Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 49,477 59,150 43,446 56,672 Refined products pipelines 43,518 43,762 32,242 47,154 SALA Gathering System 21,632 16,704 21,143 16,705 East Texas Crude Logistics System 25,391 14,284 21,045 16,402 Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling: East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1) 83,953 79,404 74,607 77,349 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 9,535 12,197 11,446 13,453 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 4.82 $ 4.65 $ 4.83 $ 5.88 Big Spring Marketing - Refinery sales volume (average bpd) (for period owned) (2) 80,203 80,687 83,608 79,819 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 170,727 167,491 160,621 159,457

(1) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(2) Throughputs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 are for the 214 days we marketed certain finished products produced at or sold from the Big Spring Refinery following the execution of the Big Spring Marketing Agreement, effective March 1, 2018.

(3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, our El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and our Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals. Throughputs for the Big Spring terminal are for the 214 days we operated the terminal following its acquisition effective March 1, 2018. Barrels per day are calculated for only the days we operated each terminal. Total throughput for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 41.4 million barrels, which averaged 151,646 barrels per day for the period.





Retail Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Number of stores (end of period) 263 295 263 295 Average number of stores 263 295 263 295 Retail fuel sales (thousands of gallons) 54,943 55,996 162,576 163,809 Average retail gallons per average number of stores (in thousands) 215 196 638 573 Retail fuel margin ($ per gallon) (1) $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Merchandise sales (in millions) $ 81.5 $ 89.7 $ 240.2 $ 258.0 Merchandise sales per average number of stores (in millions) $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.9 $ 0.9 Merchandise margin % 30.5 % 31.3 % 30.9 % 31.1 % Change in same-store fuel gallons sold (2) 3.0 % 4.4 % 3.1 % — % Change in same-store merchandise sales(2) (1.5 )% 3.7 % (1.3 )% — %

(1) Retail fuel margin represents gross margin on fuel sales in the retail segment, and is calculated as retail fuel sales revenue less retail fuel cost of sales. The retail fuel margin per gallon calculation is derived by dividing retail fuel margin by the total retail fuel gallons sold for the period.

(2) Same-store comparisons include period-over-period increases or decreases in specified metrics for stores that were in service at both the beginning of the earliest period and the end of the most recent period used in the comparison.





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP $ in millions Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Delek to Adjusted Net Income 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reported net income attributable to Delek $ 51.3 $ 179.8 $ 277.9 $ 218.5 Adjustments Net inventory valuation loss (benefit) 21.4 0.1 (30.1 ) (1.8 ) Tax effect of inventory valuation (4.6 ) — 6.5 0.4 Net after tax inventory valuation loss (benefit) 16.8 0.1 (23.6 ) (1.4 ) Adjusted unrealized hedging loss (gain) (12.7 ) 7.6 9.1 (1.4 ) Tax effect of adjusted unrealized hedging 2.9 (1.7 ) (2.0 ) 0.3 Net after tax adjusted unrealized hedging loss (gain) (9.8 ) 5.9 7.1 (1.1 ) Transaction related expenses 0.5 1.9 4.2 15.1 Tax effect of transaction related expenses (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.9 ) (3.2 ) Net after tax transaction related expenses 0.4 1.5 3.3 11.9 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment — (0.5 ) — 2.1 Net after tax Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment — (0.5 ) — 2.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 9.1 Tax effect of loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (2.1 ) Net after tax loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 7.0 Impairment loss on assets held for sale — — — 27.5 Tax effect of impairment loss on assets held for sale — — — (0.5 ) Net after tax impairment loss on assets held for sale — — — 27.0 Gain on sale of the asphalt business — — — (13.2 ) Tax effect of gain on sale of the asphalt business — — — 2.9 Net after tax gain on sale of the asphalt business — — — (10.3 ) Non-operating, pre-acquisition litigation contingent losses and related legal expenses — — 6.7 — Tax effect of non-operating pre-acquisition litigation contingent losses and related legal expenses — — (1.5 ) — Net after tax non-operating pre-acquisition litigation contingent losses and related legal expenses — — 5.2 — Discontinued operations (income) loss — (0.8 ) 1.0 10.7 Tax effect of discontinued operations — 0.3 (0.2 ) (2.2 ) Net after tax discontinued operations (income) loss — (0.5 ) 0.8 8.5 Income attributable to non-controlling interest of discontinued operations — — — (8.1 ) Tax effect of income attributable to non-controlling interest of discontinued operations — — — — Net after tax income attributable to non-controlling interest of discontinued operations — — — (8.1 ) Tax adjustment related to unrealizable deferred taxes created in Big Spring Asset Acquisition — — — 5.5 Total after tax adjustments 7.4 6.6 (7.2 ) 41.1 Adjusted net income $ 58.7 $ 186.4 $ 270.7 $ 259.6





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income (Loss) per share to Adjusted Net Income per share 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reported diluted income per share $ 0.68 $ 2.03 $ 3.60 $ 2.50 Adjustments, after tax (per share) (1) Net inventory valuation loss (gain) 0.22 — (0.31 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted unrealized hedging loss (gain) (0.13 ) 0.07 0.09 (0.01 ) Transaction related expenses 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.13 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjustment — (0.01 ) — 0.02 Impairment loss on assets held for sale — — — 0.31 Gain on sale of the asphalt business — — — (0.12 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.08 Non-operating, pre-acquisition litigation contingent losses and related legal expenses — — 0.07 — Discontinued operations (income) loss — (0.01 ) 0.01 0.10 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest of discontinued operations — — — (0.09 ) Tax adjustment related to unrealizable deferred taxes created in Big Spring Asset Acquisition — — — 0.06 Total adjustments 0.10 0.07 (0.10 ) 0.46 Adjustment for economic benefit of note hedge related to Senior Convertible Notes (2) — 0.05 — 0.08 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 2.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.04

(1) The tax calculation is based on the appropriate marginal income tax rate related to each adjustment and for each respective time period, which is applied to the adjusted items in the calculation of adjusted net income in all periods.

(2) Delek US had a convertible note hedge transaction in effect to offset the economic dilution of the additional shares from the Convertible Notes that matured on September 17, 2018.





Delek US Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP $ in millions Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Delek to Adjusted EBITDA 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reported net income attributable to Delek $ 51.3 $ 179.8 $ 277.9 $ 218.5 Add: Interest expense, net 30.7 29.8 86.4 92.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.1 — 9.1 Income tax expense - continuing operations 13.4 51.0 83.8 72.3 Depreciation and amortization 49.8 49.2 146.7 146.4 EBITDA 145.2 309.9 594.8 538.5 Adjustments Net inventory valuation loss (gain) 21.4 0.1 (30.1 ) (1.8 ) Adjusted unrealized hedging loss (gain) (12.7 ) 7.6 9.1 (1.4 ) Transaction related expenses 0.5 1.9 4.2 15.1 Impairment loss on assets held for sale — — — 27.5 Gain on sale of the asphalt business — — — (13.2 ) Non-operating, pre-acquisition litigation contingent losses and related legal expenses — — 6.7 — Discontinued operations (income) loss, net of tax — (0.5 ) 0.8 8.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 8.7 6.5 20.3 29.0 Total adjustments 17.9 15.6 11.0 63.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163.1 $ 325.5 $ 605.8 $ 602.2





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of Refining Segment Gross Margin to Refining Margin 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues $ 2,176.8 $ 2,649.3 $ 6,636.6 $ 7,318.4 Cost of sales 2,083.9 2,363.6 6,135.4 6,787.7 Gross margin 92.9 285.7 501.2 530.7 Add back (items included in cost of sales): Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 120.7 118.8 356.7 346.7 Depreciation and amortization 34.6 33.8 98.9 99.1 Refining margin $ 248.2 $ 438.3 $ 956.8 $ 976.5





Reconciliation of Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Economic Hedge Commodity Derivatives Not Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Designated as Hedges to Adjusted Unrealized Hedging (Gains) Losses 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Unrealized (gain) loss on economic hedge commodity derivatives not designated as hedges $ (0.5 ) $ (13.0 ) $ 30.1 $ (2.8 ) Less: Net effect of settlement timing differences Portion of current period unrealized (gain) loss where the instrument has matured but has not cash settled as of period end 13.0 (5.9 ) 13.0 (5.9 ) Less: Prior period unrealized (gain) loss where the instrument had matured but had not cash settled as of prior period end 0.8 14.7 (8.1 ) (4.6 ) Total net effect of settlement timing differences 12.2 (20.6 ) 21.1 (1.3 ) Adjusted unrealized hedging (gains) losses $ (12.7 ) $ 7.6 $ 9.0 $ (1.5 )





