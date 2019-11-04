Chew on This: Mishawaka Dentist Cuts Need for Root Canals by 80%

Coulter Family Dentistry data analysis revealed 80% reduction in the need for root canals among their dental patients; credits reduction to advanced technology

MISHAWAKA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coulter Family Dentistry of Mishawaka examined the data and noted a 80% reduction in the number of root canals performed on their patients over the most recent five-year period. Commenting on this, Dr. Brian Coulter, DDS said, “This is a significant reduction in the need for root canals that we credit to our use of some very advanced technologies as well as our expertise in applying these technologies and providing alternative treatment options.”Long known as one of the area’s leading dental practices featuring a pain-free, IV Dental Sedation option, Coulter Family Dentistry provides a wide range of alternative procedures that have contributed to the reduction the need for root canals among their dental patients.Additional details on these procedures are available online:About Coulter Family Dentistry:Dr. Coulter has been in private practice since he graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in May 1993. He received Fellowship awards from the Academy of General Dentistry and the International College of Oral Implantology. Dr. Coulter is also a graduate of the Misch Dental Implant Institute, the Dawson Institute, and the Kois Center. He is certified in IV sedation. From cosmetic dentistry to implants and (truly painless) root canals, Coulter Family Dentistry is uniquely qualified to improve your smile in a comfortable, professional, relaxed setting. For additional details visit www.CoulterFamilyDentistry.com



