Kingdom of Lesotho : Technical Assistance Report—Government Finance Statistics Mission (January 14–25, 2019)
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
November 4, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
In response to a request from the authorities and as part of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) Enhanced Data Dissemination Initiative (EDDI) 2 project, a government finance statistics (GFS) mission visited Maseru, Lesotho, during January 14–25, 2019. The mission was a follow up to three previous GFS technical assistance (TA) missions under the EDDI2 in March and November 2016 and in May 2018. The mission was also in response to a request from the Lesotho delegation during a meeting with the IMF’s Statistics Department (STA) at the 2018 Annual Meetings in Bali for follow up TA to further assist with improving GFS compilation.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/334
English
Publication Date:
November 4, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513518893/1934-7685
Stock No:
1LSOEA2019002
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
33
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.