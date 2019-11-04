Kingdom of Lesotho : Technical Assistance Report—Government Finance Statistics Mission (January 14–25, 2019)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

November 4, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

In response to a request from the authorities and as part of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) Enhanced Data Dissemination Initiative (EDDI) 2 project, a government finance statistics (GFS) mission visited Maseru, Lesotho, during January 14–25, 2019. The mission was a follow up to three previous GFS technical assistance (TA) missions under the EDDI2 in March and November 2016 and in May 2018. The mission was also in response to a request from the Lesotho delegation during a meeting with the IMF’s Statistics Department (STA) at the 2018 Annual Meetings in Bali for follow up TA to further assist with improving GFS compilation.