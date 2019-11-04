Sentence Analytics Named Top 10 Best Education Technology Company

AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentence Analytics, LLC, developer of groundbreaking and modernized sentence diagramming software, has been named one of Education Technology Insights’ Top 10 K-12 companies for 2019.Founded by a University of Texas at Austin graduate, Sentence Analytics has reinvented old-fashioned sentence diagramming, making it indispensable for grammar instructors and their students. Furthermore, Sentence Analytics has taken this tried-and-true grammar education method online, making it easier than ever to understand and use.In including Sentence Analytics on its prestigious list, Education Technology Insights recognizes the Austin-based company as among the top purveyors of digital learning nationally.“We’re thrilled to have been honored by this prestigious organization,” said Sentence Analytics founder Dr. Jyu-fang Yu, who earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in foreign language education from UT Austin, and taught a course at the university’s ELS program last spring. “Sentence Analytics is revolutionizing grammar instruction globally, for native English speakers and for English learners alike, and it’s so rewarding to be recognized for our work.”A panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, venture capitalists, industry analysts, as well as the editorial board of Education Technology Insights, made the selections for this year’s list.Education Technology Insights offers a picture of how today’s teachers are using digital technology to enable students to learn more effectively. The publication presents a “robust and innovative outlook of how technology adoption can make a difference.”Through years of research and practice, Dr. Yu, who won her first patent in 1998 and a second in 2017, recognized that sentence diagramming is truly the best way to teach and learn grammar, and decided it was time to not only digitize this learning method, but to overhaul it as well. Dr. Yu did just that, adding revolutionary new functionality.For more information about Sentence Analytics, please contact us at 512-566-2275 or info@sentenceanalytics.com



