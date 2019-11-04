Al-Ahram, Egypt’s Newspaper of Record, Now Available Online

From Al-Ahram Digital Archive

Al-Ahram, Egypt's long-standing newspaper of record, now available in a searchable, online archive

East View is proud to deliver Al-Ahram's phenomenal legacy of Egyptian modern history and publishing, available through the Al-Ahram digital archive on East View's Global Press Archive platform." — Kent D. Lee, President & CEO of East View Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East View Information Services is pleased to announce the release of the digital archive of Al-Ahram, Egypt’s long-standing newspaper of record and the authoritative register of Egyptian life and politics for over 140 years.

Founded in 1875, Al-Ahram (الأهرام‎, “The Pyramids”) is one of the most prominent Arabic newspapers in the Middle East, including its legacy as Egypt’s most authoritative and influential national daily. For much of its existence, it was the Middle East’s most-circulated Arabic-language daily newspaper. This stemmed from its reputation for quality and accuracy – backed up by powerful in-house news research functions. The paper was the first in that region of the globe to thoroughly modernize its press and publishing mechanisms, bringing computerized automation during the 1970s to accommodate Al-Ahram’s international importance.

Al-Ahram’s coverage sums up all parts of Egyptian news, including economy, sports, Egyptology, the arts, and Egypt’s critically important cinematic presence. Foreign press has considered Al-Ahram’s conclusions on national politics as the first-to-cite on pressing matters coming out of the Middle East.

“East View is proud to deliver Al-Ahram’s phenomenal legacy of Egyptian modern history and publishing, with over 600,000 pages of newsprint to be available through the Al-Ahram digital archive on East View’s Global Press Archive platform,” said Kent D. Lee, President & CEO of East View Companies.

The Al-Ahram digital archive provides scholars with the most comprehensive collection available for this title, which includes such features as full page-level digitization, complete original graphics, and searchable text.

The Al-Ahram digital archive is a part of the East View Global Press Archive®, which is the result of a landmark initiative of Stanford University Libraries and the Hoover Institution Library & Archives to digitally preserve and make more accessible thousands of original print newspaper publications curated at Stanford and the Hoover Institution for most of the twentieth century.

Interested researchers may contact East View to see a preview of the Al-Ahram Digital Archive. Please contact your East View account manager or email info@eastview.com. More information about the East View Global Press Archive may be found at www.eastview.com/gpa.



