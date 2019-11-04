singlerulebook.com joins Eagle Lab LawTech Notting Hill

singlerulebook.com announced today that it is joining the Barclays Eagle Lab LawTech incubator in partnership with the Law Society of England and Wales.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- singlerulebook.com is a knowledge management and collaboration platform for legal and compliance professionals in financial services. The platform captures in-house regulatory knowledge and structures and visualises the knowledge in line with regulatory requirements. Firm-wide knowledge becomes accessible to any one person at any time and is available for digital applications, increasing productivity.Wim Nelen, CEO of singlerulebook.com said: ‘Working with Barclays and the members of the Law Society is an exciting next step in our journey towards becoming the industry standard in regulatory knowledge management. It’s a great honour and a unique opportunity for our company, which will no doubt further accelerate our growth. The ongoing adoption of cutting edge productivity solutions such as singlerulebook.com in legal services will make the work of lawyers more interesting and enjoyable.’More information: wim.nelen@singlerulebook.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.