Half-Bridge Evaluation Board from GaN Systems and ON Semiconductor Demonstrates Next Performance Leap in GaN

New solution significantly reduces system size, PCB footprint, and bill of material (BOM) costs

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA and PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN power semiconductors and ON Semiconductor , a world-leading supplier of power semiconductor ICs, today announced the availability of a high-speed, half-bridge GaN daughter board using GaN Systems’ 650 V, 30 A GaN E-HEMTs and ON Semiconductor’s award-winning NCP51820 high speed gate driver evaluation board.

This evaluation board is developed for existing and new PCB designs and allows designers to easily evaluate GaN in existing half−bridge or full−bridge power supplies. The kit has a reduced component count in an ultra-small 25mm x 25mm layout, minimizing PCB board space. Features, which include 1+ MHz operation and a 200 V/ns CMTI rating, provide increased power density and improved performance with fast-switching GaN power transistors.

Benefits include significant reductions in power losses, weight, size (up to 80% in layout size), and system costs (up to 60% BOM cost savings) and ideal in applications such as AC-DC adapters, data center power supplies, PV inverters, energy storage systems, and Bridgeless Totem Pole topologies. This solution is one of many upcoming GaN-based power system solutions both companies are developing.

“The expansion of the GaN components ecosystem including driver ICs such as our NCP51820 remove design barriers and take advantage of the numerous benefits that GaN E-HEMTs provide,” stated Ryan Zahn, Director of Marketing at ON Semiconductor. “With rising interest and adoption of GaN, we look forward to continued collaboration with GaN Systems in supporting and meeting the new power requirements taking place across many industries.”

“The new evaluation board developed in collaboration with ON Semiconductor makes it easier and more cost effective to design with GaN – opening the door for smaller, lighter, and more efficient power converters,” said Charles Bailley, Senior Director, Worldwide Business Development at GaN Systems. “This collaboration signals the innovation not only happening with end products designed with GaN but in components, design tools, and reference designs that optimize the use of GaN.”

Please visit www.gansystems.com or www.onsemi.com for more information and at major distributors .

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today’s most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company’s award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday’s silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Placido

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

mary@triercompany.com

+1 (415) 218-3627

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55667ed9-1d2c-42fb-bbb3-fc31ace37729

Half-Bridge Evaluation Board from GaN Systems and ON Semiconductor Demonstrates Next Performance Leap in GaN Easily evaluate GaN in an ultra-small layout for a highly cost-effective solution.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.