Active and Intelligent Packaging Market 2019 Global Top players,Share,Trend,Technology,Growth Analysis & Forecast 2023

Active and intelligent packaging is a process that involves packaging that has more active functions like keeping the product fresher, improving the shelf life, improving the safety aspects or displaying better information on the package. The idea of active packaging is to use certain accepted additives in the packaging product. These additives interact with the food inside the pack and help keep it fresher for a longer time. While the food processing industry is the biggest market for intelligent packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other product manufacturing units also demand such packaging.

Key Players

• Amcor Limited (Australia)

• Ampacet Corporation (U.S.)

• Ball Corporation (U.S.)

• Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

• Constar International Inc. (U.S.)

• Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.)

• W.R. Grace and Company (U.S.)

• Graham Packaging Company Inc. (U.S.)

• Klockner Pentaplast (Subsidiary of Blackstone Group) (U.S.)

• Landec Corporation (U.K.)

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

• Rexam plc. (U.K.)

The main demand for the products of the active and intelligent packaging industry is the need for fresh, packaged food. With rapid urbanization and a busy lifestyle, people are in need of frozen food, packaged food, and other ready-to-eat food varieties. All these, in order to have a longer shelf life, need the use of intelligent packaging. This packaging also increases the aesthetic value of products and this is also a reason for the growth of this market.

This global active and intelligent packaging market study talks about the global, regional and individual company level growth of this industry in the forecasted period up to 2023. Both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the market are studied in detail. Insider information that stakeholders can use to make business decisions are provided in the report too. This report predicts where the market is headed in the coming years and offers precise industry insights into market drivers and market restraints.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of technology used, the active and intelligent packaging market study identifies 4 different processes. Oxygen scavengers, moisture absorbers, shelf life sensing process and temperature indicators are the different ways of how intelligent packaging is included in the product packaging process. Based on the end users, the report discusses food and beverages, healthcare, and personal care markets. The individual demand of each of these types is discussed and the report identifies the segment that will grab the largest market share based on the revenue and the demand generated.

Regional Analysis

Out of North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia Pacific, the report identifies the United States of America to be a country that will grab a lion’s share of the market’s revenue generated. The presence of large number of food processing industries here and the high demand for processed and frozen food by customers are reasons for this dominance. The active and intelligent packaging industries in each of these regions are identified and their ex-factory price, sales, revenue, and the distribution channels are all pinpointed in the study. The report also further goes on to identify micro markets in each of these regions.

Industry News

At the end of October 2019, AptarGroup, Inc., a leader in the active and intelligent packaging industry announced that its newest invention, the Activ-Blister™ packaging solution was approved by the US FDA. This packaging is for an HIV prevention oral drug.

