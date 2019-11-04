WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On–“Network Traffic Analytics Market - Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2022”.

Network Traffic Analytics Market 2019

Analyzing an organization’s network activity is important to know the earliest signs of threats. Network traffic analysis solutions are popularly used by organizations for identifying and investigating network-based threats on time and neutralize attacks before any damage is done. As per reports, the global network traffic analytics (NTA) market will grow at a good pace and register a CAGR of about 23% over the forecast period.

Key Players

• Allot

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Microsoft

• Symantec

Report analysts believe that the worldwide NTA market will cross industry valuation of US$ 2,500 million by 2024. The increasing adoption of BYOD, IoT and connected devices is driving the NTA market in many countries around the world. These technologies offer many benefits such as growth, flexibility, and employee satisfaction and are transforming the business processes. Therefore, the global network traffic analytics market has been on the rise.

The development of SaaS-enabled NTA solutions is also having a positive impact on the overall market. With technological advancements and market consolidation, enterprises are making available SaaS-enabled solutions to their clients. They offer many advantages such as better administration, improved productivity, secure delivery of services, and data storage convenience. Increased usage of social networking sites is also creating huge amounts of data. Also, the security of every user’s personal information is important for customer safety reasons. Network traffic analytics solutions are used to prevent unauthorized individuals from stealing data.

Segmentation:

The global network traffic analytics market is bifurcated into components, deployment types, organization size, and end-user industries.

Based on components, the market is divided into solutions and services.

Based on deployment types, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. While the on-premises deployment model held about 85% of the market share in 2017, the cloud platform is expected to witness a CAGR of 32% by 2024 owing to the rapid increase in data centers.

Based on organization size the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Based on end-user industries, the market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, telecom and IT, retail and others (media and entertainment, energy and utility, aerospace and defense, and hospitality).

Regional Analysis:

The five main regions considered in this report for analyzing the global network traffic analytics market are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey).

North America leads the NTA global market owing to the early adoption of the NTA solutions and the presence of many important industry players in the region. The region also has advanced IT and network infrastructure and many organizations are adopting network analysis tools, thereby driving the market. The NTA market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific NTA market is likely to witness the highest revenue growth. Increased adoption of cloud-based services and connected devices are fueling market growth.

Industry News:

In October 2019, a software intelligence company Dynatrace added the Digital Business Analytics (DBA) to its software intelligence platform. DBA will help provide real-time answers to business questions with the help of data that is already flowing through Dynatrace’s digital experience monitoring modules.

