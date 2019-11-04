Waterpipe Tobacco Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Waterpipe Tobacco Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Market overview

The waterpipe tobacco is a form of tobacco that involves the use of smoking pipes (hookah) consisting of non-flavored and flavored tobaccos like shisha, maassel, narghile and has witnessed a lot of growth in the past few years. Waterpipe tobacco consists of a mixture of tobacco, molasses, and flavorings. The introduction of flavored tobacco (maassel) in the market has gradually escalated the use among the younger generation. The social acceptability among the youth, legitimizing the use of waterpipe tobacco in the social gathering has fostered this form of tobacco consumption.

The following top manufacturers are covered:

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

Al Fakher

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

The perception that consuming waterpipe tobacco through water is less harmful than smoking makes its popularity widespread. The FDA regulates the manufacturing, packaging, labeling, advertising, promotion, and distribution of waterpipe tobacco. The waterpipe tobacco market is spread beyond the Middle East and is integrating into the global tobacco market. The growing use worldwide and the interest of the tobacco companies and commercial entities in the waterpipe tobacco business has made it quite popular. The design of waterpipes is also fancy and glamorous which attracts many customers.

Even though the harmful effects of tobacco intake continue to arise, the global waterpipe tobacco market report predicts a massive rise in waterpipe tobacco consumers and healthy growth in the market. The inclination of consumers towards waterpipe tobacco has made it an essentially growing and escalating market for the key tobacco brands. The major companies are developing new ways to produce quality tobacco which reduces the harmful risks people encounter while smoking waterpipe tobacco. The World Health Organization has recommended a ban on the use of flavorings in waterpipe tobacco. But still, many companies are focused on inventing different flavors for the consumers to expand the waterpipe tobacco business.

Market Segmentation

The waterpipe tobacco market is divided into single flavor and mixed flavor sub-segments based on the type of flavors used in tobacco. Therefore the flavor plays a major role in deciding the popularity of certain waterpipe tobacco. The composition may differ based on the type of tobacco. The flavor produces an aromatic smoke which may be particularly appealing to the consumer. And based on the application types of waterpipe tobacco, the market is split on the basis of group use and personal use. The use of waterpipe tobacco has become quite like an epidemic among youngsters. Mass marketing via the internet and other social media platforms also serves to build up the global waterpipe tobacco market.

Regional Overview

Countries like Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, and North America serve as the highest growing markets in the waterpipe tobacco business. The number of consumers is increasing day by day which has led to the rise in the manufacturing and production of waterpipe tobacco. Lack of waterpipe specific policy and regulations has made it quite easier for the brands to influence the waterpipe tobacco markets. The production and sales of waterpipe tobacco are gaining momentum and as a result of it, the global waterpipe tobacco market contributes to more than half a percentage of share in the tobacco industry.

Industry News

The Industry and Commerce Ministry of India has banned e-hookahs and e-cigarettes in several parts of India. The Santa Clara City Council has also temporarily banned the use of flavored tobacco in the region. On the other hand, in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a ban on flavored tobacco products.

