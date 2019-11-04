LIGHTAILING INTRODUCES HUNDREDS OF NEW LED LIGHT KIT FOR LEGO SET TO INSPIRE CREATIVE BUILD TO All AGE SET

Royal Talon Fighter Attack 76100 Hogwarts Clock Tower Light Kit For Mack Anthem

Lightailing creates whole new ambiance in your room –the darker the better! Premium quality and endless customization opportunity being the next two amazements.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightailing(www.lightailing.com) reaches a new milestone in the Lego building world with a customizable LED lighting kit for various categories. Not only adults but also six-plus years old kids can set up the accessories.

Production, specialization and standardization have always been the three principles adhered to by Lightailing in their effort to create unique lighting accessories for Lego pieces. From Ideas to Technic, from Creator to Architecture, the new Lego lights will create a whole new ambiance in your room –the darker the better! At the same time, the manufacturers have addressed the craze for sci-fi, Disney and fairy tale movies and television series namely Star Wars, Marvel Avengers, Harry Potter, Frozen, Batman, Fantastic Beast and many more. What amazes the enthusiasts of Lego building most is the surprisingly affordable cost of the light accessories set, the premium quality and endless customization opportunity being the next two amazements.

Among the primary categories of Lego is the Ideas series where unique models designed by fans meet the stunning art of lighting. Check for example the Big Bang Theory 21302 model which can create nostalgia among the fans of this legendary television show that ended this year. Sci-fi movie lovers would be glad to lighten up the models like Robot Wall E 21303 or the Tron Legacy 21314.

Lighting up the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 10269 model with a light kit for Harley Motorcycle can ignite the dream of a youngster who plans on riding it someday. Its 18 LED lights including red, white, warm white and blue light up the front and taillights and exhaust pipes. Sam Wang, the moderator of the YouTube channel Sam’s Bricks rightly says, “you’re never too old to play with bricks” in his review of the Lightailing light kit for Ghostbusters Ecto 1. He also added while checking the bright “very, very cool” LEDs, “they blend in easily with the car”. As for instruction manuals, “these are pretty good booklets…with pictures, how to go through and put the light in”, he said. There are many car-lovers who would create a collection of Creator car models like London Bus, James Bond Aston Martin, Mini Cooper, Ford Mustang and Volkswagen Beetle by adding the LED lights. Besides, a lightened car would make a great addition to any Creator building like Parisian Restaurant, Palace Cinema or Corner Garage.

The company released light accessories for models from City and Vehicles series such as the High-speed Passenger 6005, Pizza Van 60150 and Pickup & Caravan 60182. The suave Technic cars like Bugatti Chiron, Porche 911 GT3 RS and Chevrolet Corvette can complement your Star Wars Lights. Some of the most extensive structures representing scenes from different Star Wars comic books and movie series are brought alive by the lighting kits for Death Star 10188, Ultimate Millennium Falcon 75192 and X-Wing Star Fighter. Marvel’s cinematic world ended with Phase 3 and Phase 4 this year –as fans get all emotional over Iron Man’s death, they also can reminisce with the models like Iron Man Hall of Armor and Hulkbuster Smash-up. The light kit for Royal Talon Fighter Attack 76100 with six warm white LEDs, two warm white strip lights and seven red LEDs can recreate the battle between Black Panther and Killmonger.

Lightailing makes no discrimination between the fans of Marvel and DC as their Batman lights for Penguin Arctic Roller 70911 and Batmobile 70905 are perfect visual treats. The ’80s and' 90s kids who binged on Simpsons can recreate their childhood by lightning up the Simpsons House and Kwik-E-Mart. In the same way, there are numerous lighting kits for fans of animated movies and television shows like Ninjago (Final Fight of Destiny’s Bounty 70618) and Mickey Mouse (Steamboat Willie 21317). If you watched Friends of Heartlake City, make sure to check out the lights for Friendship House, Heartlake City Pet Center, Mia’s House, Stephanie’s House and Emma’s Art Studio.

Kids would love to indulge in assembling the structures like Disney Castle 71040 and Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate 75930 from the last Jurassic World movie. These structures are not only a perfect reflection of their laid-back childhood but also let them create a magical light feature with LEDs and other light accessories. Another attraction for kids is the magical world of Hogwarts as mentioned in the Harry Potter books and movies. The designers at Lightailing(https://www.lightailing.com/) have made sure that the Lego structures of Hogwarts Castle, Hogwarts Whomping Willow, Hogwarts Express and Hogwarts Clock Tower look nothing less magical than what was shown in the movies. For example, take the lighting kit for Hogwarts Clock Tower 75948 which has five warm white strip lights, a white dot light, three warm white dot lights, three slow flashing colored dot lights for three compartments on the tower, the gate and the castle.

While promoting movies from other franchises, Lightailing also addresses the Lego Movies through LEDs for the Sweet Mayhem’s Systar Starship 70830 and Pop-Up Party Bus 70828. They also have a DIY kit for the Star Wars Lightsaber model which expert Lego builders would love to check out. Finally, Lightailing brings something from almost every famous city in the world by incorporating the lights for Lego Architecture models such as London Skyline, Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Paris Skyline, Statue Of Liberty and skyline models for San Francisco, Las Vegas, Shanghai, New York and Berlin. There is hardly any category that Lightailing has failed to include in their lighting kit variants and as a matter of fact, all the kits are age-appropriate for six-plus years which make them enjoyable to both kids and adults.

Lightailing LED Light Kits available for different Lego Models. Make your creations unique with your rich imagination and creativity.



