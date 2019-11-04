W420 Radio Network Announces

Successful Launch one Month of Broadcast, Expansion into all 11-Adult Use and Medical States, Addition of 2:30 news segment "Cannabis News Around the Country!"

This network focuses on all aspects of the industry: products, business, industry standards, medical versus adult-use, and the status of state and federal laws...Join the conversation!” — Marc Corsi - CEO & Co-Founder W420 Radio Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- W420radionetwork.com is announcing expansion into all 11 adult-use, and medical states. It is the first virtual localized radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation. Due to its hugely successful launch this October in CA, CO, MA, and NV W420 Radio Network now brings their informative, and educational industry show to: Alaska, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Washington D.C. this November.W420 Radio Network is the brainchild of powerhouse entrepreneurs, Marc Corsi, Patrick Combs, and Dan Perkins. It is the first virtual localized radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation. Marc Corsi, CEO and Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network, states “This network focuses on all aspects of the industry: products, business, industry standards, medical versus adult-use, and the status of state and federal laws... As a result of our growth, we will now include a new segment that will provide 2:30 minutes of the latest news updates. The broadcast quality of this new medium W420 created is unparalleled. This is the must hear conversation.”W420 broadcasts "America's Cannabis Conversation" every Saturday at 4:20 PM, in your time zone, solely about cannabis. It is here to educate, and bring awareness on all issues, not only to the industry, but to the benefit of the general public. Some of their esteemed guests, and experts have been: Morgan Fox the Media Relations Director for the National Cannabis Industry Association, BigMike Straumietis of Advanced Nutrients, Anthony Planas of Banyan Hill Investments, Dr. Jordan Tishler, and Dr. Wilfred Ngwa is the Global Health Director at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center at Harvard Medical School.Show archives: https://w420radionetwork.com/show-archives/ Media Contact: Chase Roberts chase.roberts@w420radionetwork.com#####



