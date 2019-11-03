Londons Best Kept Secret

Leydens London Officially Opens To The Public

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- London's newest and trendiest art Gallery, located in Spitalfields, East London, had its grand opening on Thursday 31st October.The opening exhibit highlighted the works of 7 artists including Rhys Brown, Rich Simmons, Euan Robert's, Michael Reeder, Ritchie Culver, David Shrigley, Otto Schade. The exhibition was curated by Lorenzo,one of the Director of Leydens London.“I know amazing artists. It has always been my dream to open an art gallery, and when we found this great space, I knew the time was right",says Aaron Dave owner of the gallery. “Our goal is to place our artists’ work in a wide range of public and private collections.”Leydens London is the newest addition to trendy East London, and the first of it's kind in the area. The stylishly minimalist gallery exhibits Global Emerging and Established artists. The mission of Leydens London is to bridge various artist communities and provide its artists greater exposure to new markets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.