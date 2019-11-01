Economy Weekly: Week of October 28, 2019

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "U.S. economic growth slowed again in the third quarter, down to an annualized pace of just 1.9 percent… 1.9 percent is a far cry from the ‘4 percent, 5 percent and even 6 percent’ growth rates that Trump once promised to deliver. More to the point, the rate is way lower than you’d expect given the massive fiscal stimulus policymakers have been pumping into the economy. We were told that the GOP’s corporate tax cuts alone would permanently turbocharge growth to at least 3 percent. Instead, Trump spent $2 trillion in deficit-financed tax cuts for the rich to get us basically the same growth rate we had before he took office. The mechanism by which Trump’s signature legislative achievement was supposed to turbocharge growth, according to the tax cut’s advocates, was by stimulating business investment. Instead, business investment fell last quarter, in the second consecutive quarter of contraction.” [Catherine Rampell, Washington Post Opinion, 10/31/19]

STAT OF THE WEEK: “The Commerce Department on Wednesday said the U.S. economy grew at a 1.9 percent annualized pace from July through September, far short of the 3 percent sustained clip that the White House promised would result from the 2017 tax cut law.” [Washington Post, 10/30/19 ]

ECONOMIC NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED