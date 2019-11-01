When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 22, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 28, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared milk Company Name: Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc.,of Chicago, Illinois is recalling Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies, because it may contain undeclared Milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies were distributed in Chicago, Illinois through retail stores and wholesalers.

The Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies are packaged in 5 lbs. boxes that contain five, 100 count plastic bags of the Almond Cookies. The cookies may have been purchased by consumers in either the 5lbs box or the 100 count plastic bags. Both the 5 lbs. box and 100 count plastic bags have UPC code 0 80005 23031 2. All Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies with Best if Used Before 3/20 are included in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an FDA inspection that the Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Milk. The product formula has been changed and Milk is no longer used in the Almond Cookies.

Consumers who have purchased Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 312-842-8199 Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM.