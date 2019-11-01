Host Healthcare Inc. Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

California healthcare staffing agency earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction.

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Host Healthcare Inc. is dedicated to providing its customers with an outstanding experience every time. Its efforts have led to the agency receiving its fifth straight City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Founded in 2012, Host Healthcare Inc. is a healthcare staffing company focusing on short-term, travel assignments for travel nursing, travel therapy and travel allied jobs such as registered respiratory therapists, radiation therapists, mammographers, CT technologists, sonographers and MRI technologists.

Host Healthcare offers personalized service with a focus on long-term partnerships in order to be the organization of choice for healthcare professionals and healthcare facilities. “We will work with you to understand your career interests and goals,” says Host Healthcare Founder & CEO Adam Francis. “We will guide you through the entire process and place you in outstanding positions across the United States that fit your needs.”

The employees at Host Healthcare strive daily to exceed the expectations of the healthcare professionals they serve. “We go to great lengths to take care of our travel nurse and travel therapy professionals,” says Francis. “In doing so, we hope that our company will enhance the well-being of the communities that we serve.”

Host Healthcare is also proud to offer some of the industry’s best benefits for travelers, including medical, dental and vision benefits from the first day, to some of the highest pay in the industry as well as tuition reimbursement. “We are always trying to offer as many benefits as possible to these amazing healthcare professionals,” says Francis.

Most importantly, the team at Host Healthcare is dedicated to always being available when its customers are in need. “Our customers are taking jobs that sometimes require them to travel across the country, live in a city where they don’t know anyone, or have an assignment starting soon and they need one piece of paperwork finalized,” says Francis. “We want our customers to never feel like they have no one they can turn to for help, which is why we have a 24-hour hotline as well as a live chat on our website to ensure that our customers can always reach someone at Host. Whether it’s help getting to an assignment, or just to listen to someone having a stressful time, we are here.”

It’s service like this that has led Host Healthcare to earn five consecutive Spectrum Awards. Additionally, its commitment to mastering its craft has been a factor in providing top-notch customer service. “We are a learning organization that is never satisfied and craves continued growth,” says Francis.

Customers are pleased with their experiences with Host Healthcare and very outspoken. “I have worked for several travel agencies now in the past three years, and I must say, Host has been the best recruiting experience so far,” says Aaron. “They were very prompt with responding to emails and disseminating information for the hiring process and getting me set up with each new position. My recruiter has been very polite, personable and helpful each step of the way. If you want a smooth experience as a new or experienced traveler, I suggest Host!”

Shelby says, “Sky Woroszylo and Host Healthcare have been wonderful to work with! Sky goes the extra mile and really gives you a personal experience! I would recommend him to anyone looking to travel anywhere! I will definitely continue to keep using him and Host in the future!”

Host Healthcare is headquartered in La Jolla, California. For more information, call 844-812-6757 or go online to https://www.hosthealthcare.com/. Visit the company on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HostHealthcare and check out its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/HOST-HEALTHCARE-INC-LA-JOLLA-CA.

