Elizabeth Stanton, Actress and Television Host, Travels to Armenia for “Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival”

Elizabeth Stanton, Actress and TV Host

“Volunteering in different parts of the world has grounded me and helps me appreciate how fortunate I am to be able to travel and give back.” –Elizabeth Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Stanton, Actress and Television Host, has certainly had a productive year so far. After travelling throughout Europe on a talent scouting tour for CW’s “The Big Stage,” the starlet recently flew to Yerevan, Armenia October 14th-18th to take part in the “Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival.” Stanton was asked to a part of the film festival involving human rights, and she traveled to Armenia with co-founders Dean Cain and Montel Williams to present awards.

“Volunteering in different parts of the world has really grounded me and helps me appreciate how fortunate I am to be able to travel and give back,” explains Stanton, “After volunteering in Armenia this year, I learned about the genocide, which opened my eyes to other atrocities around the world that continue to this day. I was honored to be on the committee whose mission is solely to promote human rights.”

During the festival, Stanton spoke with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and also met with the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian. Both of these meetings were regarding the importance of human rights, the importance of the film festival, and how to use production and films like the ones featured in the festival to show human rights violations around the world and what people can do to help.

This trip was nothing out of the ordinary for Stanton. She has always had a curiosity for new cultures and a passion for making a difference in people’s lives. At age 12, she was feeding children in the slums of Nairobi; at age 13 she was helping give hearing aids to children in Vietnam; at age 15 she was bringing propane stoves to families in Nicaragua with co-presenters Dean Cain and Montel Williams, their first of many humanitarian trips together. Since then, she’s been a huge advocate of promoting human rights. She has gone back to different parts of Africa to feed children, she has been a spokesperson for recognizing the Armenian Genocide, and has called attention to the worldwide crisis of anti-Semitism. Her 16th birthday was a fundraiser for “The Marine Toys for Tots” and she has since been a spokesperson for them. The “Impact Humanity Television and Film Festival” supports all the things that she believes in and is so proud to be a part of, bringing to the forefront so many humanitarian issues that face us today.

“I have been so lucky to have had travel be such a significant part of my life,” concludes Stanton, “Travelling helps me learn lessons I will never forget, and also adds value to the journey of my every-day life. These lessons are priceless in the bigger picture of my life.”



