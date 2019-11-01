California Company Launches New Social Media Website for Home Buyers and Sellers

CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenHouseOn.com LLC today launches TodayWeBuy.com , a new social media website for home buyers and sellers.Unlike real estate websites such as Zillow, Realtor.com, Trulia, and Redfin, which do not provide social media support, TodayWeBuy allows home buyers and sellers to ask questions, to get answers, and to learn more about the home buying process.Unlike social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat, TodayWeBuy displays the agent or broker’s name, 8-digit license number (DRE), and brokerage firm when writing or responding to media posts as required by the 2018 Uniform Advertising Standards law (AB 1650). For each agent, TodayWeBuy supports a social media bio page about their business, certifications, cities serviced, active listings, contact information, brokerage name and address, a short description, and links to agent’s own website.TodayWeBuy is a free service for home buyers and sellers - as well as for real estate agents and brokers - to join and participate in. TodayWeBuy generates its revenue by allowing real estate professionals to pay for zip code ads to advertise their services and posts in their local area.TodayWeBuy allows home buyers and sellers, along with real estate professionals, to:1. Write new posts or comment on previous posts,2. Read about home buying and selling,3. View local city posts, "neighbor" posts, news articles, agent blogs, tips, iFAQs, videos, and more,4. Search for current listings nationwide,5. View agent and office shows,6. Make Instant Agent™ requests for agents in their local area,7. View upcoming open houses,8. Become "neighbors" with other TodayWeBuy members,9. Message and email other members,10. And view top posts, most liked posts, and pinned posts.John Dempsey, founder and CEO of OpenHouseOn.com LLC, said “To our knowledge, TodayWeBuy is the only customized social media site for home buyers and sellers to discuss real estate. TodayWeBuy is a valuable asset for buyers and sellers for one of their largest lifetime investments: their home.”About OpenHouseOn.com LLCOpenHouseOn.com LLC supports two main websites: OpenHouseOn.com, where buyers can search for properties nationwide, and TodayWeBuy.com, a social network for home buyers and sellers. Those who work in real estate and use our websites can generate More Leads. More Sales. More Commissions.



