Hoyer Statement on October Jobs Report

“This morning’s jobs report for October again shows an economy struggling to overcome the effects of President Trump’s trade wars and Republican policies of disinvestment in opportunity for working people in our country. Slower wage growth is holding millions of American workers and their families back. On the heels of this week’s news that economic growth slowed in the last quarter, with business investment in contraction, we continue to see the uncertainty caused by Republicans’ failure to work with Democrats to invest in infrastructure and promote fiscal sustainability, as well as the broken promises of the GOP tax bill.

“House Democrats will not rest in our work to make opportunities more broadly accessible so more Americans can find good jobs, earn a good wage, and get ahead. Every worker deserves economic security, which is why we are working to raise wages, protect access to affordable health care and lower prescription drug prices, promote homeownership and affordable rental housing, make affordable higher education and skills training more accessible, and help more workers save for retirement. This year, we’ve put the House back to work for the people, and I urge Senator McConnell to take up House-passed legislation to help more working families get ahead.”