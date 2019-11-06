EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS SETS NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD FOR SERVICE

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Amanyara Turks and Caicos 7 Mile Beach luxury villas Cayman Islands

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Luxury Villa rental company, Exceptional Villas are disrupting the luxury vacation rentals by setting new industry standards for service. In a time when much of the industry is driven by massive online platforms with minimum customer contact, Exceptional Villas are doing the complete opposite by offering an extremely high level of customer contact and service.

This high-level service begins with extensive interaction with their clients to ascertain precisely what they are looking for and what is important to them in a vacation rental. Their team have immense knowledge of the properties they represent and will then exact match the vacation rental to their client's discerning requirements. This matching service is followed up by a complimentary pre-arrival concierge service. The pre-arrival concierge includes everything from villa pre-stocking, car hire, ground transportation, VIP arrival and departure fast-tracking, to boat trips and excursions. 24 hours on destination concierge service for all last-minute arrangements follow the pre-arrival concierge service.

The company are the number one villa specialists on Trust Pilot with a ranking of 4.9 out of 5 and are committed to assisting and communicating with their customers every step of the way. This communication includes checking in with their clients shortly after they arrive at their vacation villa and calling them after they arrive back home. They also send each of their clients a surprise gift and a voucher for their next stay as a thank-you for their business.

The European based vacation rental company have redefined the bespoke luxury model and are now the number 2 provider of luxury rental business to the Caribbean worldwide and the number one for Barbados. Click Here for More information.

They are the only villa company in the world that sends their villa experts each year to inspect the villas, and they guarantee that their clients will be speaking to the person who has been to and seen the villa. The company have put truth back into travel. They give the pro and cons of each property and offer unbiased advice. Their inspection programme for all villas guarantees a standard of excellence for the over 2,500 villas they represent around the world.

While online bookings work well for the mass rental market, when it comes to high-end luxury, clients expect a much higher level of interaction, service and flexibility. Booking a luxury villa or ski chalet is not just about the property; it is about a high level of service and ensuring that every last detail is organized and considered. Alexandra Baradi, Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas, said “Our clients are incredibly appreciative of our high level of service. At least 50% of our clients return to us year after year.”

Providing the very best level of service is extremely important, but the company has not forgotten the fact that price is also essential. Everyone wants to ensure they are getting the best price which is why the company has given a worldwide Best Price Guarantee.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



