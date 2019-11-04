GREYSTONE.NET ANNOUNCES TERRI MCNORTON AS 2019 JOHN A. EUDES VISION & EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greystone.Net announced today that Terri McNorton has been named the 2019 recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Bestowed annually at the Healthcare Internet Conference , the award was created in honor of Greystone.Net co-founder John A. Eudes to recognize individuals who embody John’s ideals for excellence by believing in and acting upon the idea that excellence can only be obtained if one:• Cares more than others think is wise• Risks more than others think is safe• Dreams more than others think is practical• Expects more than others think is possible.Terri McNorton, who passed away in January 2019, had an exemplary career in public relations and marketing. She began her career in the consumer products industry, leading global communications and public relations for Tropicana. Following a professorship and owning her own PR firm, Terri went on to have one of the most decorated careers in modern American healthcare marketing and communications. For nearly two decades, she served as vice president for three major regional health systems: General Health System (Baton Rouge, LA), Ochsner Health System (New Orleans, LA) and Bon Secours Health System (based in Marriottsville, MD). During this time, she was awarded over 100 regional and national honors for marketing and communications achievements, including a national Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Hospital Association’s Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development (SHSMD). In addition, she volunteered her time mentoring dozens of up-and-coming industry professionals and served 16 professional/industry organizations in various leadership roles.Kathy Divis, President, and Mike Schneider, Executive Vice President at Greystone.Net, said, “It is such an honor for Greystone.Net to be able to pay tribute to Terri McNorton through the 2019 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Our hearts were broken earlier in the year with her passing, but we will always remember, value and cherish her contributions to Greystone and to the industry. She embodied all the elements of this award: she was a visionary, she was innovative, she was always sharing her insights, especially with the younger generations coming behind her and she was incredibly kind and fun. We miss her and hope this posthumous award contributes just a little bit to continuing her legacy and preserving her memory.”About the Healthcare Internet Conference:The Annual Healthcare Internet Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 23rd Annual Conference is being held November 4-6, 2019, in Orlando, FL. www.hcic.net About Greystone.Net:Atlanta-based Greystone.Net specializes in delivering Web solutions for healthcare organizations. Clients include hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and health plans nationwide. In addition to Internet, intranet and portal consulting services, Greystone.Net offers a wide array of products and services to enhance the healthcare Web site. A detailed description of the firm’s offerings is available at www.greystone.net



