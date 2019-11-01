Canadian Auction House A.H. Wilkens Breaks Chinese Sales Record

Rare Chinese Brushpot sells for over $1,600,000 Historic Asian Art Auction at A.H. Wilkens, Toronto

Chinese antiques return to China after 100 years in Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A two-day Asian antique auction held October 29 and 30, 2019 by Toronto auction house, A. H. Wilkens, grossed over $6,900,000, breaking Canadian records for Decorative and Asian Auctions in Canada. A rare faux bois and famille rose porcelain brushpot and a celadon glazed porcelain vase each realized over $1,600,000, another Canadian record.The first night collection, all from one consignor, included Chinese objects deaccessioned from the Royal Ontario Museum in 1969 and held privately for decades.The collection has a provenance that dates back to the early days of the Royal Ontario Museum and the close relationship between Dr. Charles Currelly, the museum’ first director in 1918, and George Crofts, a fur trader in Tientsin (now Tianjin). During this time the ROM amassed over 6000 objects from Croft’s purchases and private collection, documented by the careful photography of the objects by Crofts.One hundred years later the flow of Chinese antiques has reversed. Many of the major purchases on both evenings were from Chinese collectors located in China, repatriating a part of their heritage. In a Chinese market flooded with forgeries, the documented provenance of these objects provides them with a rare certainty of authenticity as they take their place back in China.



