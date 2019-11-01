Hoyer Statement on the Start of Open Enrollment

“Today marks the start of open enrollment period for 2020, when Americans can log on to www.healthcare.gov to shop for quality, affordable health insurance plans for the year ahead. When Democrats wrote and enacted the Affordable Care Act in 2010, more than 16% of Americans were uninsured, many unable to access or afford even basic coverage. With the ACA , that changed dramatically, and at the end of the Obama Administration that figure had fallen to as low as 7.4%. It is shameful that number has increased again as a result of efforts by the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, sabotage its implementation, and threaten expanded Medicaid.

“For the 27.5 million uninsured Americans, the start of open enrollment represents a chance to get covered starting on January 1, 2020, with many of the plans offering cost-saving subsidies to help consumers save on their monthly premiums. Making sure individuals and families have appropriate coverage is a key first step to improving the health and well being of communities and the country as a whole. On average, premiums will be lower for 2020 than they were for 2019. I encourage every American, even those who currently have insurance, to log on to www.healthcare.gov between now and December 15 to review options and choose a plan that works for them. “House Democrats have passed legislation to protect and expand coverage, which the Senate ought to take up now. We will continue to work to ensure that every American can access affordable, high-quality health care and will continue to fight challenges that would undermine these efforts in Congress and in the courts.”