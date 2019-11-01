Test Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Test Management Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth - Analysis to 2024”

Test Management Software Market 2019

Market Overview

In software testing curriculum, test management software refers to the type of project/workflow management software that enables software designers, developers, and testers to manage and document the entire software testing procedure. The advanced test management software solutions equip the software testers with an important interface to document, retrieve, compare and analyze software testing outcomes. These solutions are employed by all the leading software provider organizations that are actively involved in software development and testing on a daily basis. Test management software solutions help the software testers in effectively managing the test cases.

These systems are further utilized to track bugs in the software source code. Test management systems are developed in such a manner that they can be easily integrated with other software testing or development systems. In the software development procedure, examining different permutations and combinations of tests is not possible. It is highly critical for the testers to prioritize tests for risky areas before deploying a product to the client site. The test management software system enables the testers to prioritize the tests and to identify risk areas in the source code. Test management systems help in reducing data duplication and enable the organization to objectively assess the software quality and track progress.

By improving software efficiency and reducing the chances of errors in the testing procedure, test management software enables to better prioritize the test cases while simultaneously lessening the time testers spend on solving quality and performance-related issues, after the software is delivered. Test management tools provide team members with an end-to-end view of requirements, tests, and functional defects, ensuring a proper test coverage. These systems can further ensure proper implementation and functioning of APIs and graphical user interface. Further, the test management procedures confirm that development and quality assurance teams are on the same page, as various testing assets can be viewed as and when required.

Market Segmentation

The global test management software market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, application areas, regional markets, and market players. Based on the mode of deployment, the test management software can be segmented into web based software solutions and on-demand cloud-based software solutions. The cloud-based test management tools are gaining traction across major IT organizations, as these solutions are highly cost-effective and offer a varied range of software testing platforms and services. The test management software system can be effectively implemented by small, medium, and large-sized enterprises. Test management software assists in the development and maintenance of software product during the course of the project. The test management software vendors generally provide major professional and managed services, including software installation, maintenance, and integration.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions contributing to the growth of test management software market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market will be primarily driven by emerging countries, such as India and China. Ongoing technological advancements, increased demand for efficient software across major industry verticals, and increased awareness regarding the benefits of test management and software testing are expected to drive the demand for high-quality test management tools in this region. Furthermore, the availability of skilled software developers & testers in the United States, the existence of some leading market players, and technological advancements in software development procedures are expected to drive the North American market.

Industry News

TestRail, designed and developed by Gurock Software GmbH, is the most efficient tool for software planning and testing. The organization founded in 2004, has launched a broad range of software testing tools. However, TestRail is their most successful product. The tool is developed with the motive to help the software testers in developing potential test cases, executing software testing based on the test cases, and tracking bugs in the source code. This tool can also be customized as per the client's requirement.

