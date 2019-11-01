PUNE, INDIA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Microlearning Software Market 2019 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2024”.

Microlearning Software Market 2019

Description: -

Microlearning is a skill-based approach to learning, in which the content is delivered in short bite-sized units of information, such as short videos, animations, slideshows, flashcards, text, images, quizzes, and games to enable learners to understand and apply the learning in their work easily.

This report analyses the current status of the global microlearning software market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the trends of this market from 2019 till 2024.

Key Players

Axonify

Gnowbe

Whatfix

Optimity

Epignosis

iSpring Solutions

SmartUp

BizLibrary

uQualio

Verb

Inkling Systems

GoSkills

SVI World

NovoEd

Avanoo

ExpandShare

The global microlearning market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2.7 billion by 2024, at a robust CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include a growing demand for deskless training and an increasingly mobile workforce across industries. Additionally, the growing demand for skill-based and result-oriented training are also boosting growth.

Segmentation:

The global microlearning software market has been segmented based on type, application, and geographical region.

Depending on the type, the global microlearning software market can be split into:

Monthly subscription

Annual subscription

Based on application, the global microlearning software market can be divided into:

Corporate training

Social marketing

Others

Corporate training programs are undergoing a huge change in terms of learning methodologies. The traditional classroom training is being increasingly taken over by online learning which allows flexibility to the learners. Organizations nowadays are focusing more on offering an improved learning experience to employees through innovative learning and development activities, which are more interesting and interactive, and are therefore keen to adopt newer training methods which fulfil a particular learning objective, keeping in mind the skill and understanding of the learner.

In terms of vertical, it is expected that the healthcare and manufacturing segment will grow at a higher rate compared to other sectors. In the healthcare industry, microlearning is used in hospitals, laboratories, and research labs to enable learning on the go. In the manufacturing and logistics industry, microlearning is much in demand as it focuses on increasing efficiency of workers, maintaining and improving quality, and ensuring the compliance of safety policies.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the microlearning software market across the world.

While North America is the market leader at present, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for microlearning solutions during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the fact that organizations in this region are trying to improve their return on investment in skill development and employee training, thus improving business productivity in the long run. Additionally, microlearning is a cost-effective solution to offer training and resources to employees, owing to its flexibility and wider reach.

Industry News:

In February 2019, Mercer, a global consulting leader in professional services, launched Mercer Learning Mobile, a series of micro-learning courses in partnership with Gnowbe, a prominent mobile micro-learning platform. These courses will provide human resource professionals with an easy access to Mercer’s on-demand learning modules in a mobile-based and digital environment.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

• Microlearning Software Market Overview

• Company Profiles

• Global Microlearning Software Market Competition, by Players

• Global Microlearning Software Market Size by Regions

• North America Microlearning Software Revenue by Countries

• Europe Microlearning Software Revenue by Countries

• Asia-Pacific Microlearning Software Revenue by Countries

Continued….

