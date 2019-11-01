Facial Injectables Market Overview. The facial injectables market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period. As per the scope of the report, facial injectable products include wrinkle relaxants, such as Botox and Dysport, along with dermal fillers, such as calcium hydroxylapatite and hyaluronic acid.

Facial injectables are used during non-invasive cosmetic procedures, such as facial line correction, lip and chin augmentation, etc. Factors such as rising aesthetic consciousness, increasing number of cosmetic procedures, the demographic trend towards aging population, and the introduction of cost-effective facial injectables are contributing to the growth of the market. However, the side effects of the procedures, the presence of counterfeit products and unregistered practitioners, and unfavorable reimbursement policies could impede market growth.



Rising Aesthetic Consciousness and Number of Cosmetic Procedures



The cosmetic industry is booming, and it has undergone an estimated three-fold increase in turnover, over the past decades. In particular, there has been a surge in the total number of non-surgical therapies, such as injections of wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers. This trend is primarily due to the advantages provided by technology, such as low recovery time, less risk of infection, no blood loss, and the overall reduction in procedural costs. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the total number of procedures employing soft tissue fillers increased by approximately 312% during the last fifteen years, and in the same period, the utilization of wrinkle relaxers increased by a staggering 809%. During 2017, the number of nonsurgical procedures increased by 7%. During 2016, the total number of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures in the United States registered an increase of 7%. Among the nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, the most prominent addition was in hyaluronic acid fillers, which recorded a growth of 16%.



Other factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include a rapidly aging population and the introduction of cost-effective facial injectables.



Side-effects associated with Available Products



Owing to recent advances in cosmetic techniques and the increasing presence of skilled personnel, facial injection procedures are being conducted with a high success rate. However, the side-effects associated with available injectable products remains a significant hindrance for the wider adoption of injectable techniques. Some common side effects associated with dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxants include redness, swelling, drooping of the eyelid, hives, rashes, and itching. Most of the adverse effects of facial injectables are transient. However, there is a risk of more severe complications. For example, Botulism toxin could travel to the respiratory muscles and cause difficulty in swallowing and breathing. Skin cell death is also associated with the use of dermal fillers, which could lead to scarring and requirement of additional surgery.



Other factors which could potentially impede the market growth include the lack of reimbursement policies supporting cosmetic procedures and the presence of counterfeit products and unregistered practitioners.



North America Dominates the Facial Injectables Market



In 2017, North America was the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The aging population, increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and the presence of a well-established cosmetic industry are the primary factors augmenting the large market size. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, over the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income and the trend of medical tourism in the major markets of the region.



Key Developments in the Facial Injectables Market



Feb 2018: Allergan announced plans to acquire Elastagen. The acquisition is aimed at incorporating Elastagen's clinical stage Tropoelastin platform into its facial injectables portfolio.



