Chevron Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.6 Billion

San Ramon, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported earnings of $2.6 billion ($1.36 per share - diluted) for third quarter 2019, compared with $4.0 billion ($2.11 per share - diluted) in the third quarter 2018. Included in the current quarter was a tax charge of $430 million related to a cash repatriation. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the third quarter 2019 by $74 million.

Sales and other operating revenues in third quarter 2019 were $35 billion, compared to $42 billion in the year-ago period.

